'Take care of him Wayanad': Priyanka Gandhi's special message as Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers

As Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad district, his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted an emotional message on Twitter seeking support for her "truest friend."

"My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka tweeted soon after the Congress chief completed his paperwork.

My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down. pic.twitter.com/80CxHlP24T - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 4, 2019

The brother-sister duo landed in the constituency Thursday morning and headed straight to the district collectorate's office in Kalpetta.

The Congress President is contesting the Wayanad seat for the first time apart from his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which has been his mainstay since 2004.

Rahul and Priyanka marked the beginning of his campaign in Wayanad by taking out a roadshow where they were greeted by a massive crowd of Congress workers and supporters who cheered them on with party flags as they stood in a truck waving at the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to fight the Lok Sabha polls from the hilly district in the Left-ruled Kerala has drew flak from the opposition parties.

BJP hit out saying he is "running away" because he is apprehensive of his prospects in Amethi. The Left parties said they would teach him how to "fight elections on the ground."

Wayanad is a backward district in Kerala and home to the state's largest tribal population. The constituency goes to vote on April 23.

(Edited by Manali)