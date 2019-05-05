Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 5: How to cast your vote, polling process, EVM

The voting process in 51 Lok Sabha seats spread across seven states has started for the phase 5 general elections. The voting started at 7 am in the morning today and will continue till 5 pm in the evening. A total of 674 candidates of different political parties are fighting in the election battle in phase 5 of the ongoing general elections 2019. Their fate will be sealed by nearly 8.75 crore voters of 51 constituencies across seven states.
Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats), Jharkhand (4 seats), Madhya Pradesh (7 seats), Rajasthan (12 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) and West Bengal (7 seats) are underway.
The 17th Lok Sabha elections began on April 11. The final voting will conclude on May 19 and the results will be announced on May 23. The world's largest democracy's elections are being held for 543 seats in nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country.
In order to cast your vote, all you need to have is a voter identity card, in other words, Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), issued by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, it is important to check whether your name is present on the electors' list or not.
How to vote in Lok Sabha election 2019:
You can vote only if your name appears in the Electoral Roll (Voter List). Information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates & timings, identity cards and EVM can also be found on the same.
The polling process at the voting station:
Where to vote: find your polling booth
Here's how to check your name on the voter's list
In case you don't have Voter Identity Card
The ECI has also launched the Voter Helpline Mobile app to provide the convenience of finding names in the voters' list, submitting online forms, filing complaints, checking the status of the application and more. All important forms, candidate affidavit, results, press releases, voter awareness information and other instructions are available through the mobile app.
Electors can also call 1950 and get details of the Voters' list, enrollment application and also to lodge a grievance.
