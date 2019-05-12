scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Priyanka Gandhi, Sushma Swaraj, Arvind Kejriwal, others cast their votes

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra came to cast their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Sushma Swaraj and Arvind Kejriwal were spotted in a voting line queue in their respective polling booths today. Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Sushma Swaraj and Arvind Kejriwal were spotted in a voting line queue in their respective polling booths today.

Cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at a polling booth in Gurugram DLF Phase-1 this morning. The Indian cricket team captain was seen standing in a long queue waiting for his turn to vote. Later, after casting vote, Kohli posed with his inked finger.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting begins; 7 seats in Delhi up for grabs

Kohli had earlier tried voting on 29th April in Mumbai - Phase 4 election, however he could not do it then as it was too late for him to register himself through online procedure.  Later, Kohli  took to Twitter to announce that he will vote from Gurugram.


Over 22 lakh voters will decide the fate of 24 candidates as Gurugram, along with nine other Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana vote today.

In addition to this, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also spotted, casting his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir cast their votes.

Gambhir is debuting in politics by contesting election on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ticket. The cricketer-turned-politician has been pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Atishi from East Delhi constituency.

BJP's controversial candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur was also spotted at a polling booth. Pragya Singh is also making her debut in politics. She is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombings. Thakur is contesting against Congress Digvijay Singh from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

Former Delhi CM and Congress' candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit was seen with inked finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East).

Congress leader  Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, went early in the morning to exercise his democratic right at a booth in his constituency, after the polling began at 7 am.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan was also queued up outside polling booths.

President Ramnath Kovind also came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was spotted at a polling booth  in Pandav Nagar, in East Delhi Constituency.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen posing with his inked finger at a polling booth in Karnal.

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is contesting from North-east Delhi against Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey.

AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi came to cast her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is contesting against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

After casting vote, Rahul Gandhi said, "The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was spotted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan.

Cricketer Kapil Dev was spotted at a polling booth with wife Romi and daughter Amiya at a polling booth in DPS Mathura Road.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra came to cast their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate.

NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora were spotted with inked finger after casting vote for 2019 general election today.

Polling began today for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls. Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 6 voting, poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Also read: Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: Delhi votes today for 7 Lok Sabha seats

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos