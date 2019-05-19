Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE: 'EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore,' Rahul Gandhi tweets

Phase 7, which is the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is currently underway. Fifty nine parliamentary constituencies are going to the polls in this phase across seven states and one union territory. The states and UT going to the polls today are Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Uttar Pradesh (13), Himachal Pradesh (4) and Chandigarh (1). The results will be announced on May 23.

More than 10 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates in the fray. Some of the key constituencies to go to the polls today are Varanasi that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, Patna Sahib that will see Shatrughan Sinha contesting against union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chandigarh that has BJP leader Kirron Kher in the fray, and Gurdaspur where BJP's Sunny Deol and Congress' Sunil Jakhar will fight it out. Four Union ministers, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, RK Singh and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, are among the 157 candidates in Bihar.

Additionally, bypoll is being conducted in Panaji, necessitated due to the death of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March. Bye-elections are also be held in four assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu - Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram - and the Dehri assembly seat in Bihar.

7:58pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she does not trust the "Exit Poll gossip" and it is meant "to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs". In a tweet after the end of seventh phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee urged the Opposition to stand united, strong and bold. "We will fight this battle together," Banerjee tweeted.

I dont trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2019

7:27pm: Interim voter turnout till 6:30pm at 61.07 per cent.

7:00pm: Election Commission of India seized Rs 839.03 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 294.41 crore, drugs and narcotics worth Rs 1270.37 crore, precious metals worth Rs 986.76 crore, and other items worth Rs 58.56 crore during the seventh phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Election Commission seizure report for the 7th phase of general elections: Cash worth - Rs 839.03 crore, liquor worth - Rs 294.41 crore, Drugs/Narcotics worth - Rs 1270.37 crore, precious metals worth - Rs 986.76 crore, other items worth - Rs 58.56 crore. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/88Z3tQWejQ ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

6:50pm: Polling officials seal EVMs, VVPATs after voting concludes at booth number 243-249 in Gorakhpur.

Polling officials seal EVMs and VVPATs after voting concluded at polling booth number 243-249 in Gorakhpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/k2HbksOmkZ ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

6:45pm: 98-year-old Panjaki Devi cast her vote at booth number 7 in Sarkaghat for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency earlier today.

Himachal Pradesh: 98-year-old Panjaki Devi cast her vote at booth number 7 in Sarkaghat for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VN2WozI3Gx ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

6:30pm: With the conclusion of voting for seventh phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election, the exit polls are out. Catch the latest updates from India Today AxisMyIndia exit poll as they come at BusinessToday.In.

6:27pm: The world's highest polling station at 15,256 feet in Tashiganag village of Himachal Pradesh recorded an unbelievable 132 per cent voter turn out till 3:00pm. Against a total of 49 registered voters in the village electoral roll, 65 votes were cast the polling station till 3:00pm.

All votes were valid and the unbelievable polling percentage was due to desire of many poll officials, deployed at polling booths in the Tashiganag village and other nearby areas to cast their votes at the world's highest polling station. Out of the total 49 registered voters from the Tashiganag village, only 34 voted in the last phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

6:12pm: 60.21 per cent voting recorded till 6:00pm.

60.21% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm: Bihar-49.92%, Himachal Pradesh- 66.18%, Madhya Pradesh-69.38%, Punjab-58.81%, Uttar Pradesh-54.37%, West Bengal- 73.05%, Jharkhand-70.5%, Chandigarh-63.57% in #Phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nBbviNdgvk ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

6:10pm: Congress leader P Chidambaram lambasts PM Modi over his visit to Kedarnath.

Polling is over. Now we can say that the 'pilgrimage' of the PM in the last two days is an unacceptable use of religion and religious symbols to influence the voting. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2019

Chidambaram further said, "Our charge had been that the EC was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that the EC completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame!"

Our charge had been that the EC was sleeping on the job. Now, we can go further and say that the EC completely surrendered its independence and authority. Shame! P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2019

6:05pm: "From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, "Modi's Army" & now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commission's capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians. The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

From Electoral Bonds & EVMs to manipulating the election schedule, NaMo TV, Modis Army & now the drama in Kedarnath; the Election Commissions capitulation before Mr Modi & his gang is obvious to all Indians.



The EC used to be feared & respected. Not anymore. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2019

6:00pm: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury met CEC Sunil Arora regarding poll violence in alleged EVM rigging in West Bengal.

Spoke to CEC Shri Sunil Arora ji, apprised him of the large scale attempts at rigging and violence in Dum Dum, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Uttar, Jadavpur. He has assured us. We hope at this final stage of the poll, they can ensure that people are allowed to vote, freely and fairly Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 19, 2019

Massive rigging including in Diamond Harbour, Dum Dum, North Kolkata. There are no central forces, no efforts to stop the highjacking of Democracy. EC cannot merely watch it needs to intervene decisively. It is the people resisting this violence and wresting back their rights https://t.co/vnGcl4aTRB Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 19, 2019

5:45pm: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, and son Vikramaditya Singh after casting their votes for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency earlier today.

Rampur: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh, and son Vikramaditya Singh after casting their votes for Mandi Parliamentary Constituency earlier today. #HimachalPradesh #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/1Eour24H3Q ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:23pm: Andhra pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu leaves 10 Janpath after meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu leaves 10 Janpath after a meeting with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/84ydrkvDYl ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:20pm: Election officials seal EVMs and VVPATs after polling concludes at polling station-37 in Dumka, Jharkhand.

Jharkhand: Polling officials seal EVMs and VVPATs after polling concluded at polling station - 37 in Dumka. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/V64C34mStj ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:11pm: BJP writes to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, alleging violent incidents in 9 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. "We have filed 417 complaints to ECI, out of which 227 were resolved, a whooping number of 190 complaints are unresolved," BJP wrote in the letter.

BJP writes to Chief Electoral Officer West Bengal, alleging violent incidents in 9 parliamentary constituencies of the state. Letter states, "We have filed 417 complaints to ECI, out of which 227 were resolved, a whooping number of 190 complaints are unresolved" ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:07pm: 53.03 per cent voting was recorded till 5:00pm.

53.03% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm: Bihar-46.75%, Himachal Pradesh- 57.43%, Madhya Pradesh-59.75%, Punjab-50.49%, Uttar Pradesh-47.21%, West Bengal- 64.87%, Jharkhand-66.64%, Chandigarh-51.18% in #Phase7 of #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/oQcfVT41ZW ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

5:02pm: "Since morning the torture that BJP workers and CRPF have done during polling in our state, I have never seen it before," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeee said after casting her vote today.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote: Since morning the torture that BJP workers and CRPF have done during polling in our state, I have never seen it before. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Oev54FJ8ZZ ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:59pm: Anupam Hazra, BJP candidate from Jadhavpur alleges that a distinguishing mark was put on the TMC's symbol in the EVM to misguide voters. I spoke to a few voters who said the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked, Hazra said.

Anupam Hazra, BJP: The presiding officer is trying to fool me saying he doesn't know anything. I spoke to a few voters who said the presiding officer was whispering to them that they need to press the button which is inked. It's clearly a pre-planned game https://t.co/pkjaWKaPTv ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:48pm: Prashant Desta, SDM Solan, carries a 78-year-old specially abled woman to a polling booth in Nalagarh, to help her cast her ballot.

Himachal Pradesh: Prashant Desta, SDM Solan carried a 78-year-old specially abled woman to a polling station in Nalagarh, to help her exercise her franchise. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/wT89pQfJt3 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:36pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after casting her vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 at a polling station in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/jVDFPJytnh ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:30pm: Locals in Chiriyawan village in Jehanabad boycott polls and protest outside polling booth no 236.

Gaya: Locals in Chiriyawan village in Jehanabad boycott polls & protest outside polling booth no. 236 ; say, "road nahi to vote nahi. We went to so many offices, but Govt didn't give 'No Objection Certificate'. MLA says our village is not in the map, so why would we vote". #Bihar pic.twitter.com/xLQFqiVqJI ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

4:25pm: Voting in Varanasi.

4:21pm: Total of 52.15% voter turnout recorded till 4pm. Here's the state-wise breakdown

Bihar 46.66%

Himachal Pradesh 56.55%

Madhya Pradesh 59.38%

Punjab 48.74%

Uttar Pradesh 46.58%

West Bengal 63.66%

Jharkhand 64.81%

Chandigarh 51.18%

4:10pm: Police official on polling duty allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Arrah.

Bihar: Police official on polling duty allegedly attacked for stopping bogus voting at polling booth 49 in Arrah. ADM (pic3) says,"We received info of stone pelting but there has been no disturbance in voting, some ppl might have tried to create trouble, they've been chased out" pic.twitter.com/EeTF3tjCUu ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:55pm: Former Indian cricket team Captain Sourav Ganguly casts his vote.

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket team Captain Sourav Ganguly cast his vote at a polling booth in Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith earlier today. #WestBengal #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/nwruUqWe4V ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:53pm: Senior citizens cast their votes in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

3:52pm: Voters in Varanasi.

Voters standing in the queues to cast their votes, at a polling booth, during #Phase7 of #GeneralElections2019 at Varanasi, #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/8ByoJpMYsD PIB India (@PIB_India) May 19, 2019

3:50pm: "I will score hat-trick from Bathinda. I have worked very hard in my constituency and have brough big projects to Bathinda. SAD-BJP will win all thirteenseats in Punjab," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

3:48pm: Visuals from Dhal.

Dhar: People of Bhil tribe in Dhal village turn out in large numbers to vote for #LokSabhaElections2019; say, "we have come to vote as we have to select a government. We have a lot of issues like road, water, employment. We are voting for development". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mwUFrxHZSl ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:40pm: TDP writes to EC alleging violation of MCC by PM Modi. Letter states, "PM has gone to Badrinath & Kedarnath on an official visit, all the private activities done by him during his pilgrimage are being displayed & continuously telecast, which is a clear violation of the MCC": ANI.

3:28pm: Harbhajan Singh urges people to vote.

I did my duty for the nation and #GotInked. Requesting you all,Please go out and cast your vote. @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/fptDGSkyR5 Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2019

3:23pm: Total of 52% voting registered till 3pm. Here's a statewise breakdown:

Bihar 46.66%

Himachal Pradesh 49.96%

Madhya Pradesh 57.34%

Punjab 48.26%

Uttar Pradesh 46.07%

West Bengal 63.57%

Jharkhand 64.81%

Chandigarh 50.24%

3:21pm: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda.

Bathinda: One injured following clashes in two groups outside polling booth number 122 in Talwandi Sabo; police say, "poll violence took place here, one person opened fire. We've recorded statements and registered a case. Polling has resumed". #Punjab #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L95EDKkSei ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:15pm: Keshav Singh, who is 113-year-old, on his way to cast his vote.

Keshav Singh, who is 113 old from Arrah, Bihar exercised his franchise pic.twitter.com/LykweMMFWb Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 19, 2019

3:10pm: Visuals from the world's highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti.

Himachal Pradesh: Visuals from the world's highest polling station at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti, a part of Mandi Parliamentary constituency. The polling station is located at an altitude of 15, 256 feet above sea level. #LokSabhaElections2019 #VotingRound7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/Kw7Jwx9w9Y ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

3:05pm: Visually-impaired voters cast their votes.

Amritsar: Visually-impaired voters after casting their votes at polling booth number 187 in Institute for the Blind. #LokSabhaElections2019 #VotingRound7 #Punjab pic.twitter.com/Mcdf7HnGGD ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:55pm: Polling was stopped at booth number 101 & 102 in Sarkuna village due to violence.

Patna: Polling was stopped at booth number 101 & 102 in Sarkuna village of Paliganj after a clash broke out between two groups. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019 #VotingRound7 pic.twitter.com/sFsxJLbtR3 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:50pm: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time.

Patna: Conjoined sisters Saba & Farah cast their votes as separate individuals with independent voting rights for the first time. #Bihar #LokSabhaElections2019 (Pictures courtesy- Election Commission) pic.twitter.com/t0ZFucfQiU - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:42pm: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal's daughter casts her first vote: "Gurleen (his daughter) cast her vote for the 1s time, accompanied by her grandfather S. Parkash S. Badal."

Gurleen cast her vote for the 1s time,accompanied by her grandfather S. Parkash S. Badal. When the wisdom of age unites with the energy of youth,the country stands tall. It's a proud moment for us & for all those Indians whose children have come of age to be responsible citizens. pic.twitter.com/tBIDtSPklV - Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 19, 2019

2:28pm: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party's candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel.

#WATCH: TMC leader Madan Mitra, party's candidate for the bypoll to Bhatpara Assembly seat, argues with a security personnel at a polling booth in the assembly constituency. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/qfBJ3Zzylb - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:24pm: Voter turnout till 2 PM: 41.44%

Bihar 36.2%

HP 44.02%

MP 46.03%

Punjab 37.89%

UP 37%

West Bengal 49.87%

Jharkhand 52.89%

Chandigarh 37.5%

2:11pm: Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh on Sidhu: "I have known him (Sidhu) since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business."

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh: There is no war of words with Navjot Singh Sidhu, if he is ambitious, it's fine, people have ambitions. I have known him since childhood, I have no difference of opinion with him. He probably wants to become CM and replace me, that is his business pic.twitter.com/a5fMCGrBDc ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:08pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slams Mamata for violence during in West Bengal: "Bengal ki CM jo shuru se dhamki deti aa rahi hain, isliye humein dar hai ki aaj polling khatm hone ke baad se TMC ka narsanghar udhar shuru hoga kya?"

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Bengal ki CM jo shuru se dhamki deti aa rahi hain, isliye humein dar hai ki aaj polling khatm hone ke baad se TMC ka narsanghar udhar shuru hoga kya? Isliye hamari maang hai ki Central Armed Forces udhar rahen jab tak MCC khatam na ho. pic.twitter.com/hxnxlGtQOU ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

2:01pm: Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav files FIR after his car was attacked in Patna. A cameraman, who allegedly hit the windshield of his car, was later apprehended.

1:54pm: Post poll alliance talks begins: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury pic.twitter.com/hg7adxx3Ok - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

1:52pm: Congress candidate from Varanasi, Ajay Rai: "Work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent".

Varanasi: Congress's Ajay Rai who is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, said after casting his vote at a polling booth here earlier today, "work is being carried out in Varanasi on a temporary basis, nothing is permanent" pic.twitter.com/Lbwtgw2KEv ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

1:28pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets CPI (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

1:20pm: Visuals from PM Modi's home turf, Varanasi.

In Varanasi, the PM constituency , polling is going on in very pleasant atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/4sya3h8kPo PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 19, 2019

1:19pm: Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi casts his vote in Varanasi.

Senior BJP leader Murali Manohar Joshi casts his vote at a polling booth in Varanasi. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/IoJiYByLap ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

1:17pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote in Patiala.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/cIDyyQlj29 ANI

1:16pm: BJP Candidate from Kundgol Assembly Constituency, SI Chikkanagowdar casts his vote.

Karnataka: BJP Candidate from Kundgol Assembly Constituency, SI Chikkanagowdar casts his vote at a polling booth in Adargunchi, Dharwad in the by-polls to the seat. pic.twitter.com/jBT4tbtJlp ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

1:07pm: "My bouncers have not done anything. I was leaving after casting my vote when a photographer hit the windscreen of my car. I have filed an FIR in the incident. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me," said Tej Pratap Yadav after his security guards beat up a person for allegedly breaking the windscreen of his car.

1:01pm: Total voter turnout till 1pm is 40.73%, according to ECI's Voter Turnout app. Jharkhand has seen the highest voting percentage so far with 52.89%, while Himachal Pradesh has seen the lowest with 36.20%.

12:59pm: Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote in Patna Sahib.

Bihar: Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/rtjWUiEJrt ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:54pm: Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car.

#WATCH Tej Pratap Yadav's personal security guards in Patna beat a camera person after he allegedly broke the windscreen of Yadav's car. Tej Pratap Yadav was leaving after casting his vote. Yadav has filed an FIR in the incident. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/u1KzKDCGBG ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:43pm: "By and large elections have been peaceful in the state, one incident of a murder was reported from Tarn-Taran but initial police report says it was a case of personal enmity; Law and order situation is peaceful. We'll beat both BJP and Akali Dal," said Captain Amarinder Singh.

12:40pm: BJP's Kolkata North candidate Rahul Sinha was pelted with stones near a polling station at Park Circus area on Sunday. The leader escaped unharmed. A camera person of a local news channel sustained minor injury in the incident.

According to state BJP sources, Sinha was attacked as he was coming out of a polling station near Park Circus Bridge.

12:38pm: "TMC has lost their credibility and if they say that they don't do violence, people won't believe them," Supriyo said, adding that FIRs have become a joke in the state.

12:34pm: A groom and his family cast votes in Manali.

Himachal Pradesh: A bridegroom along with his family casts his vote at polling booth number 8 in Manali parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/N6viD4NJtT ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:32pm: Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur.

Union Minister and BJP leader Manoj Sinha casts his vote at a polling booth in Ghazipur. pic.twitter.com/gw0IYhhqyV ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

12:31pm: Congress candidate from Kushinagar, RPN Singh casts his vote.

12:30pm: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised.

West Bengal: BJP candidate for Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, Nilanjan Roy's car vandalised in Dongaria area of the constituency. pic.twitter.com/Ag09xHu5hZ ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:28pm: Voting in Sahibganj.

12:20pm: Visuals from Mohali.

Polling in full swing at village Ghandauli polling booth of Mohali District during 7th Phase of General Elections-2019 in Punjab on May 19 ,2019 pic.twitter.com/cgXbpNP4f3 PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) May 19, 2019

12:14pm: Total voter turnout till 12pm is 25.49%. West Bengal has taken the lead now with 32.15%, while Bihar has registered the slowest voter turnout so far with 18.90%. Chandigarh has caught up since an hour ago and has registered 22.30%.

12:09pm: Navjot Singh Sidhu and wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu cast their votes in Amritsar.

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/6QZWqgqk0I ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

12:06pm: The first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi, casts his vote in Kalpa. He has been voting since 1951.

1st Voter of Independent India - Sh Shyam Saran Negi - voting today also at Kalpa, Kinnnaur, Himachal Pradesh! 103yr old Sh Negi has been voting since 1st General Elections 1951! @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/iWjFC3hooJ Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 19, 2019

12:03pm: "He should have rescinded his support for BJP if he is so disturbed by Pragya Thakur's comment. He should have resigned," said Rabri Devi on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on Pragya Thakur's Godse comment. Kumar had, earlier in the day said, "It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement."

12:00pm: All-women polling booth in Bihar.

11:57am: Documents that will be counted as valid identity proof.

Photo Voter Slip can be used for guidance but not as identity proof for voting!



Here are the documents that are valid identity proofs for #Voting #LokSabhaElections2019 #Elections2019 #VoteForIndia #IndiaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ETBRXrbr6H PIB India (@PIB_India) May 19, 2019

11:51am: Kids enjoying at a model polling booth in Patna.

11:49am: In Ragarganj, 115-year old Maini Devi casts her vote.

In Kushinager, 115 years old Smt Maini Devi cast her vote at Ragarganj polling station. Salute to her deep love for democracy. pic.twitter.com/JQEXVF5ETh PIB in Uttar Pradesh (@PibLucknow) May 19, 2019

11:45am: "TMC goons have beaten up a BJP mandal president, a driver and attacked a car. We also rescued 3 polling agents from our party. TMC goons were going to carry out rigging at 52 booths. People are eager to vote for BJP but they are not allowing people to vote," said BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra.

11:41am: A bride casts her vote before her nuptials.

11:38am: Grooms vote before their weddings in MP's Dondwada.

11:34am: TDP President Chandrababu Naidu met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for the second-time in two days in Delhi.

11:29am: "Women TMC workers with covered faces are casting proxy votes, it is difficult to establish their identity. When we raised objection to it, they created a ruckus at the polling station," said BJP MP candidate Anupam Hazra in Jadavpur.

11:25am: 'Poor' and 'farmers' find the most mentiones in PM's speeches in Bihar.

11:23am: 'Congress' is the most targeted word in Maharashtra.

11:21am: 'Didi', a moniker for Mamata Banerjee was mentioned the most number of times in West Bengal.

11:19am: 'Poor', 'farmers' and 'chowkidar' were the most-mentioned words in UP.

11:17am: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat.

West Bengal: Additional forces arrive at polling station number 189 in Basirhat. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu has alleged that TMC workers are not allowing people to cast their vote. pic.twitter.com/Na55Lo1ORu ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

11:14am: Total voter turnout till 11am is 16.25%. Jharkhand maintains its lead with 23.25%, while Chandigarh has recorded voter turnout of 10.40%.

11:06am: Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote in Indore.

Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Speaker & BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Indore. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mPUmPXFHS2 ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

11:05am: BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal cast his vote in Hamirpur.

10:59am: Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleges that Congress "goons" even conducted checks on cars. "Congress have brought their goons here from outside. Yesterday, their goons in Mansa conducted checking of cars. We complained to poll officials but no action was taken. In Bhatinda Rural, BJP worker Titu Randhawa was also attacked,'' said Badal.

10:52am: Who will win the biggest battle of the year? Follow India Today's exit poll today at 4pm.

10:49am: "Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters," says Rahul Gandhi.

Today is the 7th and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all. #AbHogaNYAY pic.twitter.com/2qspqzkKvY Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 19, 2019

10:45am: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote.

West Bengal: Voters hold protest outside polling station number 189 in Basirhat, allege that TMC workers are not allowing them to cast their vote. BJP MP candidate from Basirhat, Sayantan Basu says, "100 people were stopped from voting. We will take them to cast their vote." pic.twitter.com/9qoXEi8YDV ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:39am: BJP MP Anurag Thakur waits to cast his vote.

Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal wait in queue outside a polling booth in Hamirpur, to cast their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/7DxjikG8ht ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:34am: Total voter turnout till 10am is 11.75%, according to ECI app Voter Turnout. Jharkhand maintains lead with 15% voting percentage, Himachal Pradesh has caught up with 12.27%. Punjab is trailing with 10.01% voting turnout.

10:29am: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. pic.twitter.com/lQsrG66nKx ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:23 am: PM Modi thanks the Election Commission for granting him permission to visit the Kedarnath shrine at a time when the model code of conduct is in force.

10:21 am: "Election campaign for last phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls is over, surprisingly Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being widely covered by the media for the last 2 days. This is a gross violation of model code of conduct," writes TMC to Election Commission.

10: 18 am: Mohammed Salim, CPI (M) candidate, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata.

West Bengal: Mohammed Salim, CPI (Marxist) candidate from Raiganj Parliamentary constituency, casts his vote at a polling booth in St. Thomas' Girls School, Kolkata. #LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/iUw5kQvlDz ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

10:06 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Badrinath.

10:04am: BJP's CK Bose alleges that their party workers have been threatened by TMC workers. "Last night, I was getting calls from my workers from different booths that they have been threatened by TMC's 'jihadi' brigade that if you sit as booth agents for BJP, you'll be murdered. There's no difference between a terrorist organisation and TMC."

10:02am: An all-women polling booth in Buxar.

9:58am: Senior Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has alleged that Congress is threatening voters. She said, "Election commission has failed in its duty, and police administration are working like paid workers of the Congress." Badal is contesting from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

9:55am: Lot of takers for Voter Selfie Points!