Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Santosh Gangwar takes early lead in Bareilly

BJP leader and Union Minister Santosh Gangwar is leading in Bareilly Lok Sabha seat, according to trends. Gangwar had won consecutively from this Lok Sabha (LS) seat between 1989 to 2009. However, Congress's Praveen Aron broke his winning streak in 2009 and defeated him by 9,338 votes.

Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Saman Tahir of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) are also in the fray from the parliamentary constituency.

Gangwar, currently the Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment reclaimed Bareilly seat in 2014 by defeating Ayesha Islam of the SP after defeating her by 2.4 lakh votes. He is the current Member of Parliament (MP) from the LS seat and has been elected MP from Bareilly for a record seven times.

Bareilly is one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) that went to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 on April 23. The LS seat saw a total voter turnout of 57.35%.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj.

