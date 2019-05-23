Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: YSRCP may win maximum seats, Naidu's TDP to be reduced to single digits

Excitement has mounted in the state of Andhra Pradesh where it's been a triangular contest between YSR Congress Party of YS Jaganmohan Reddy, N Chandrababu led-TDP, and movie star Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll had predicted that YSRCP will bag around 18-20 Lok Sabha seats while the TDP will be left with just 4-6 seats.

The key demand of YSRCP has been that of special category status for the state. Jaganmohan Reddy, the son of Y.S.Rajashekhara Reddy took over the leadership of YSR Congress Party in March 2011. Many Congress leaders also defected to YSRCP, thereby weakening Congress in the state. Andhra Pradesh is represented by 25 MPs in Lok Sabha.

Interestingly, when the last Lok Sabha elections were held in 2014, Andhra Pradesh was an undivided state. After the bifurcation of the state 42 Lok Sabha seats were divided among Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh got 25 seats while Telangana got 17.

The year 2014 was a good one for Chandrababu led-TDP. He had struck an alliance with the BJP. This alliance had helped him beat Jaganmohan Reddy to become chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

While Reddy is perpetuating the legacy of his father, the NTR family has dominated the politics of Andhra Pradesh for over three decades. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could prove to be critical at the time of government formation, if the BJP falls short of an absolute majority.

While the exit polls predicted YSRCP's victory, TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has left no stone unturned in trying to forge a non-BJP coalition. He has been holding series of meetings with UPA chairperson Sonia and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He also met BSP Supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

