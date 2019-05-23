Election results: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi on 'impressive victory'

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on a landslide victory in the general elections. Netanyahu took to Twitter to congratulate PM Modi in Hebrew and Hindi for clocking an "impressive victory" in the elections and affirmed his commitment to strengthen their "great friendship".

"Congratulations to my dear friend Narendra Modi, for such great results. This just proves your leadership in one of the world's biggest democracy. We will continue to strengthen our friendship between India and Israel," the Israeli PM tweeted.

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend! - Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

India and Israel share extensive economic, military and strategic relationship whereas, Modi and Netanyahu also share a good rapport.

Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister ever to visit the Jewish nation in 2017. Touted to be a landmark visit by an Indian Prime Minister, Modi's visit boosted the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Netanyahu also visited India in January in 2018.

Also Read: Ahead of elections in Israel, PM Netanyahu faces corruption charges

With the counting of votes underway, the BJP-led NDA is appearing all set to retain power, clearly leading over the Congress-led UPA and comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 that started on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw around 900 million voters exercising their right to vote and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.