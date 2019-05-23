PM Narendra Modi removes 'chowkidar' prefix on Twitter handle

PM Modi has removed the prefix 'chowkidar' from his Twitter handle soon after winning the Lok Sabha elections. For the uninitiated, 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was the BJP's peak election sloganeering. After they put the prefix, it started a trend on social media and all BJP-followers put 'chowkidar' as a prefix.

Not only Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have also removed the prefix following their victory from their respective seats. Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath, Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman still have the prefix intact.

The Prime Minister took to Twitter to explain why he has decided to drop the prefix. "The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism," he said.

PM Modi also added that it is now time to take the chowkidar spirit to the next level. "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!" he tweeted.

What the BJP had used as their campaign slogan, Congress subverted it to suit their purpose. Linking the slogan to the Rafale deal row, Rahul Gandhi and co said that Narendra Modi is only the chowkidar of the wealthy like Anil Ambani and not of the country. They also alleged that the Prime Minister took away from the poor and the farmers only to give to the likes of Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

