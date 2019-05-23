UP Lok Sabha Results 2019: Modi wins from Varanasi by 4.7 lakh votes

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) has consolidated its position in Uttar Pradesh by bagging four seats and leading in 59 others, according to the available trends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won from Varanasi by defeating his nearest rival SP's Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. According to the trends available till 7 pm, the BJP wrested Bahraich and Gorakhpur seats, while Apna Dal (S) won from Robertsganj. The fifth seat went to the BSP. The party had drawn a blank in the state during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Gorakhpur seat was wrested by Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate Ravi Kishan by defeating SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. As Union minister Smriti Irani has also won from Amethi. She quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the impressive show by his party to the "alert voters" who he said rejected the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties.

As the mammoth saga comes to an end, here are the latest updates on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results in UP:

10.08 PM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Narendra Modi on his election victory.

#WATCH: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today where he congratulated him, "Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory!" #ElectionResults2019 (Video courtesy: PM of Israel) pic.twitter.com/5HoPkgv8Mt - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

9.56 PM: The latest tally as per the Election Commission.

243: Results declared

146: Won by the BJP

29: INC

8: Shiv Sena

8: DMK and AITC

7: JD(U) & TRS

4 each: NCP, BSP & LJSP

2 each: JKNC, SAD, IUML

Rest to Others

9.42 PM: As per the EC, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been polled 5.34 lakh votes. Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP got 3.67 lakh votes.

9.40 PM: Smriti Irani offers prayers at a temple in Amethi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani offers prayers at a temple in Amethi; she is leading by 48078 votes in the parliamentary constituency. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, outgoing Amethi MP, has conceded defeat pic.twitter.com/uqxGzt7eNX - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

9.37 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh got 6.3 lakh votes while SP's Poonam Sinha got 2.85 lakh votes. Acharya Pramod Krishnam of the Congress party got 1.8 lakh votes.

9.35 PM: BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Varun Gandhi secure victory in Lucknow and Pilibhit, UP.

9.31 PM: 'Khel-Tamasha' has taken place in UP, Bihar, WB and AP, says Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, reports ANI. He was defeated by Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib.

9.24 PM: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has won from Azamgarh by 256,581 votes. His nearest rival Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua got 3.54 lakh votes.

9.21 PM: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE: Modi wins from Varanasi by 4.7 lakh votes; thanks people for big mandate.

9.15 PM: Union minister Meneka Gandhi wins from Sultanpur. Shalini Yadav of SP got 1.9 lakh votes, while Congress' Ajay Rai for 1.5 lakh votes.

7.29 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, rose petals showered by party workers. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/V6Pcq1c0ki - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

7.00 PM: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, wins by 3,01,664 votes. Says, "This is a victory of the truth."

BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, wins by 3,01,664 votes. Says, "This is a victory of the truth." #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/IiwZY8fSD2 - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

6.32 PM: The BJP ahead on 60 seats in Uttar Pradesh; SP-BSP alliance at a second second.

5.51 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi: "I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP."

Congress President Rahul Gandhi: I had said that during the campaign 'janta maalik hai' and today people have clearly given their decision. I congratulate the PM and BJP. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/vO5HBkoorb - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

5.15 PM: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. BJP is touching 300 mark for the first time & NDA is touching 350. I also congratulate the party President Amit Shah."

5.09 PM: "Aspirational India has proved it once again that India wants growth and a leadership that believes in country first & acts tirelessly for the people. Let us work together & make lives of every countrymen better. Jai Hind," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

5.00 PM: BJP candidate from Gorakhpur, actor-turned politician Ravi Kishan, secures victory.

4.46 PM: BJP President Amit Shah will address media at 5 pm.

4.26 PM: In a bad news for Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Smriti Irani leads by almost 19,000 votes from Amethi.

3:20 PM: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as the party touches 300-mark for the first time & NDA is touching 350.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. BJP is touching 300 mark for the first time & NDA is touching 350. I also congratulate the party President Amit Shah. #LokSabhaElectionresults2019 pic.twitter.com/0JxtURwjLL ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

2.53 PM: India wins yet again! Together we'll build strong country, says Modi.

+ + = Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

2.40 PM: BJP chief Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi for the stellar victory.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading by over 5,000 votes from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

2.36 PM: As per the Election Commission, the BJP is ahead on 60 seats in UP, while BSP on 11, and SP on 6. The Congress party is ahead on just 1 seat.

Take a look at the Partywise Trends and Results for the following states. For more Live updates on #ElectionResults2019, stay connected to our Twitter handle.#UttarPradesh #Haryana #MadhyaPradesh #Kerala pic.twitter.com/3WBR8Yx008 - Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 23, 2019

2.29 PM: Smriti Irani is leading over Rahul Gandhi with 11,226 votes from Amethi.

2.21 PM: Smriti Irani takes a huge lead over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi; leads by over 9,000 votes.

1.58 PM: KP Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, Tweets: "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019."

I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you. #PMOIndia - K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 23, 2019

1.49 PM: Here are the latest trends across 11 states that recorded historic voter turnout in Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

1.38 PM: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watches Lok Sabha Elections 2019 trends in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watches #LokSabhaElections2019 trends in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/SPGJSMOKTN - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

1.24 PM: The initial trends appear to be mixed for the Yadav clan of the Samajwadi Party, with party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's cousins trailing from Firozabad and Badaun seats. In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 45,023 votes against Bhojpuri actor and BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', according to the Election Commission website. The SP chief's wife, Dimple Yadav, is leading by 5,420 votes over the BJP's Subrat Pathak in Kannauj. --PTI

12.30 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says he congratulated PM Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah for BJP's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. "Modi is now all set to build a New India," says Rajnath Singh.

12.24 PM: SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is leading from Mainpuri. His son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav are ahead from Azamgarh and Kannauj.

12.13 AM: Party wise Vote share in Uttar Pradesh.

11.59 AM: As per latest trends available for all the 542 constituencies, BJP is leading in 292 while INC is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 24, YSRC in 25, Shiv Sena in 20, JDU in 16, BJD in 14 and BSP in 11 constituencies.

11.47 AM: The BJP leads in 55 Lok Sabha seats against SP-BSP ahead on 23 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

11.32 AM: In Varanasi after round 5, Narendra Modi leading over Shalini Yadav by margin of 92,999 votes.

In Varanasi after round 5, Narendra Modi leading over Shalini Yadav by margin of 92,999 votes.#ElectionResults2019 | #ResultsWithAIR pic.twitter.com/4YTnh1lI12 - All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 23, 2019

11.15 AM: BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi.

#Elections2019 : BJP's Smriti Irani leading with over 4300 votes from Amethi pic.twitter.com/vLRd0AySyt - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

10.59 AM: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is trailing from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

10.42 AM: Rajnath Singh leading by more than 50 thousand votes in Lucknow; Hema Malini ahead in Mathura.

10.22 AM: The BJP is leading on 50 seats; SP-BSP ahead on 20 Lok Sabha seats.

10.13 AM: Early election trends show that UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is trailing from Fatehpur Sikri.

9.58 AM: PM Narendra Modi is leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP's Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat's Gandhinagar (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kZ6TRadqb9 - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

