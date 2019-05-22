West Bengal Election Result 2019: TMC hopes to prevent BJP inroads, Shah-Modi duo aim to create history

It is going to be a tough fight in the eastern side. West Bengal that made headlines during the elections due to violent clashes between BJP and TMC workers will not be an easy state to win. As per the latest trends, the contest between the ruling party BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is quite close. On one hand, TMC hopes to prevent BJP inroads in the state and on the other hand the Amit Shah-PM Modi duo aims to create history.

However, if exit polls are to be taken into account - or believed - then the BJP will end up writing history in West Bengal. As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, out of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, BJP is likely to secure 19-23 seats, while TMC is likely to win 19-22 seats. Congress is also in the fray but the exit polls predict that it will remain ineffective with just one seat.

If this is what ends up happening then it will be unprecedented for the eastern state that has been under the rule of TMC in the recent past and the CPI (M) before that.

After the exit polls, Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to dismiss the predictions. "I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together," she said.

Moreover, things had got a bit out of hand during the campaign season as well. There were clashes between TMC and BJP workers during a campaign rally by Amit Shah. Things heated up between the Prime Minister and Mamata Banerjee as they severely criticised and even name-called each other during their public addresses.

