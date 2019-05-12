Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 6: 50.65% voting percentage polling till 3 pm, Bengal logs highest turnout

Polling in 7 states across 59 constituencies is underway in phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The voting percentage recorded till 3 pm is 50.65% with West Bengal logging the highest 38.08% turnout in the state.

According to the Election Commission's (EC) official app, the state-wise voting percentage is going up by the minute. Where, Bihar witnessed 44.40% polling till 3 pm, Haryana logged 51.68%, Madhya Pradesh (MP)-52.54%, Uttar Pradesh-43.26%, West Bengal-the highest 70.32%, Jharkhand-58.08% and National Capital Territory of Delhi-44.92%.

The polling percentage saw a considerable jump from 25.06% at 12 pm to 50.65% at 3 pm.

The elections are being held in 14 seats in UP, 10 in Haryana, 8 in Bihar, MP, West Bengal, 7 in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

Over 10.17 crore voters will cast their votes to choose amongst 979 candidates fighting the Lok Sabha election 2019. The EC has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of polls.

The 6th phase of general elections is the second last leg in the largest democratic exercise in the world and also the most expensive one.

