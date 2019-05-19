Bihar Exit Poll Results 2019: BJP-JDU set for clean sweep with 40 seats, RJD-Congress likely to perish

The BJP-JDU alliance is set to sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar winning minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, according to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll. The RJD-Congress led 'Mahagathbandhan' may only bag maximum 2 seats, as per the exit polls. The possible result in Bihar could put the BJP-led NDA in a strong position to form the government at the centre.

The ruling BJP-Janata Dal (United) alliance was in direct fight against RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance. Under the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and the JD(U) were contesting on 17 seats each and the LJP on six seats.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 7 LIVE: 'EC used to be feared and respected. Not anymore,' Rahul Gandhi tweets

The grand alliance, which includes five-parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Secular, and Mukesh Sahni's VIP. The

During the 2014 Lok Sabha General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) had won 31 Lok Sabha seats, RJD-Congress-NCP grabbed seven and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (U) was restricted to two seats.

The general election in Bihar was held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2019: Final results may not be out till 10 pm on 23rd May