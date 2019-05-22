Karnataka election result 2019: BJP likely to outperform Congress with up to 25 seats

The Karnataka Lok Sabha results will be out today and the state is heading for a saffron sweep. BJP is expected to win up to 25 seats out of 28 in the Lok Sabha. According to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) alliance will not be able to win more than 3-5 seats. The Exit Poll has predicted 0-1 seats for others. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 17 seats, the Congress nine and JD(S) two.

The Congress and BJP are in a direct contest in Karnataka. Last year, the Congress and JD (S) joined hands to form government in Karnataka after both of them managed to cross the halfway mark in the state assembly. Incidentally, 1989 saw the last one-on-one electoral battle in Karnataka, where the Congress trounced JD(S). But post the BJP emerging as a major party in elections 1991, the state had veered towards a three-party system with the BJP in the clear lead since 2004.

Elections in Karnataka were held on April 18 and April 23. Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar went to poll in Phase 2 that was held on April 18. The remaining Lok Sabha seats - Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga-went to poll in the third phase on April 23.

Prominent figures in this election included former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo HD Deve Gowda. For the Congress, the leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha and MP from Gulbarga, Mallikarjun Kharge, and state Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda were among the prominent faces this election.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins

Also read: Election results 2019: What time will counting start, how are EVM votes counted?