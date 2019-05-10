Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: 'Congress abused me after 2016 surgical strike, 2019 air strike,' says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: On the last day of campaigning for the 6th phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Congress party at a public rally in Rohtak. He slammed Sam Pitroda for saying whatever happened in 1984 happened and questioned the BJP government's performance in the past five years. He also said that Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world. In another rally in Mandi, PM Modi said that Congress abused him after the 2016 surgical strike and they abused him again after the airstrike earlier this year.

Political parties and leaders are trying to pull all the stops to woo voters as major candidates will hold roadshows in Delhi. BSP Chief Mayawati is scheduled to address a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address rallies in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Hoshiarpur in Punjab, while Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also canvass for his party in Himachal and Punjab- in Una and Chandigarh. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Follow the Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates on the BusinessToday.In blog here:

7:05pm: Rahul Gandhi reduces Congress to a double digit party: Arun Jaitley

"Congress is reduced to a double digit party by Rahul Gandhi but congressmen are hoping against hope to break the double digit barrier. Mayawati is fully determined to throw her hat in the ring. Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu believe that they are opposition's 'Sutradhars'," Jaitley has tweeted.

6:50pm: Sam Pitroda, Congress on his remarks on '84 riots: What I meant was move on. We have other issues to discuss as to what BJP govt did and what it delivered. I feel sorry that my remark was misrepresented, I apologise. This has been blown out of proportion.

Sam Pitroda, Congress on his remarks on '84 riots: The statement I made was completely twisted, taken out of context because my Hindi isn't good, what I meant was 'jo hua vo bura hua,' I couldn't translate 'bura' in my mind. pic.twitter.com/ZATArjpC79 - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

6:40pm: PM Modi takes a jibe on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's insensitive comment 'Hua to Hua' over 1984 Sikh Riots.

6:30pm: Not only Made in India, we've to print Made in Chandigarh behind cellphones: Rahul Gandh

R Gandhi in Chandigarh: Narendra Modi said Made in India, Startup India & unemployment is now at all-time high in 45 yrs. I want to tell youth, especially those in Chandigarh, we've to compete with China. Not only Made in India, we've to print Made in Chandigarh behind cellphones pic.twitter.com/7s2Twa1aRF - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

6:10pm: "Congress has one more stain on it which can never be cleaned. Can Punjab ever forget 1984? Who is responsible for what happened then? For three decades injustice was meted out to my Sikh brothers and sisters, and now Congress has said 'hua to hua," PM Modi said at a rally in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, as per ANI report.

5.50pm: Congress party issues statement over Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress party issues statement over Sam Pitroda's remark on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. States, '...We continue to support the quest for justice for 1984 riot victims. Any opinion remark made by any individual to the contrary including Sam Pitroda is not the opinion of Congress party' pic.twitter.com/Yd1rxfYCYe - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

5.20pm: "I have said it already, I don't accept that statement. It's duty of the successive governments to find out how it happened, who all were responsible, it must be found, doesn't matter how many years have passed," said Punjab CM Amarindar Singh on Sam Pitroda's comment on 1984 Sikh riots.

5.09pm: "Under the pressure of Congress, Modi ji is doing kabaddi-kabaddi, which he won't be able to continue for long. In the game of kabaddi, the player is out of the game when he takes a breath," said Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Una.

5.01pm: In a reply to an RTI filed, the SBI said that electoral bonds issued in the month of March was more than Rs 1,365 crore, which had risen to more than Rs 2,256 crore in the month of April. Out of cities mentioned in the RTI, Mumbai Main saw the highest number of electoral bonds issued at more than Rs 694 crore.

4.55pm: "When I asked Modi about Rafale in the parliament, he could not give me a reply. He could not look India in its eyes. Today India wants to know whose chowkidari did the PM do," said Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Una.

4.50pm: Chief Electoral Office of the state has sent a report to the Election Commission of India regarding the money seized from BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh's car earlier today.

4.49pm: "Congress did not provide our soldiers with bullet-proof jackets for so many years. They do not care about our soldiers. After our government was formed, we fulfilled this promise too," said PM Modi in Mandi.

4.44pm: Supreme Court reserves the order on the contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi, against Rahul Gandhi for attributing his 'Chowkidar chor hai' comment to Supreme Court: ANI.

4.40pm: "You should know about the kind of politics Congress party and these 'mahamilawati' people indulge in. They say that there should be talks with separatists, Sedition law should be scrapped, special powers to soldiers should be scrapped," said PM Modi in Mandi.

4.30pm: "Insulting the Army is a habit of the Congress. Whether it is the country's security or the Army's dignity, your chowkidar (watchman) is always alert," said PM Modi in Mandi.

4.20pm: "You saw in 2016 that when our brave soldiers performed the surgical strikes, Congress abused me instead of Pakistan. Even this year after the air strikes, Congress abused me instead of Pakistan," said PM Modi in Mandi.

4.10pm: "After Pulwama, entire Himachal Pradesh was angry. You all wanted to punish the terrorists. Your chowkidar (watchman) heard your voice and paid heed to your concerns and gave full freedom to the soldiers to cross the border and destroy the terrorists," said PM Modi in Mandi.

4.00pm: "It is with your blessings that India has developed in every sphere in the last 5 years," said PM Modi in Mandi.

3.55pm: "The truth and the voice of the people has trapped Modi. Now he cannot even give speeches. He cannot even talk about unemployment, farmers, the youth, women because he hasn't done anything," said Rahul Gandhi in Una.

3:50pm: Commodore Ajay Chitnis (retd.) said that in 1987 he had drafted and planned the trip of then PM Rajiv Gandhi while he was posted at the naval headquarters in Delhi. He also said that there are some factual inaccuracies mentioned by PM Modi. He corrected Mr Modi saying the trip happened in the month of December in the year 1987 when PM Rajiv Gandhi took passage on board INS Virat along with Mrs Sonia Gandhi from Thiruvananthapuram to Lakashdweep islands.

Commodore Ajay Chitnis (retd.) who resides in Pune said the PM Rajiv Gandhi was in Thiruvananthapuram attending the closing ceremony of the National Games and from there he was to go to Lakshadweep to chair the Islands Development Authority Meeting. Both of them arrived onboard INS Viraat by helicopter and the next day they were disembarked at the islands from INS Virat. There were no other friend and family on board.

3.46pm: "This is the mentality of BJP, even today BJP leaders are saying the same things that were written in the pamphlet. They have filed defamation case against us after defaming us. We are sending defamation notice to Gautam Gambhir today. We will not leave this matter," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

3.40pm: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Atishi is a highly educated and an accomplished woman. Her work has been great in the field of education which is being discussed worldwide. I don't understand why BJP can't tolerate achievements made by women."

3.30pm: "Only Narendra Modi can keep the country safe," said Amit Shah in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana.

3.20pm: "For 55 years Rahul Gandhi's family ruled the country but could not do anything to eradicate poverty. On the other hand, the Modi government is working to provide free treatment to the poor up to Rs 5 lakh through the Ayushman Bharat scheme," said Amit Shah in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

3.18pm: "We will support whoever will be forming the govt at the Centre except Modi ji and Amit Shah, on the promise that Delhi will be given statehood," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

3.00pm: Visuals from Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav's roadshow in Prayagraj.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Jaya Bachchan and Dimple Yadav hold a roadshow in Prayagraj. #LokSabhaEelctions2019 pic.twitter.com/DJ805FinpZ - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2019

2.37pm: "Don't take names of individuals, any threat to nation, be it by people or system, whether it's on land, sky or in space, BJP is bound to protect India and Indians," tells PM Modi to ANI when asked if Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim will face the same consequences like Masood Azhar.

2.33pm: On May 12, Delhi Metro will start operations two hours before its regular timing. Instead of 6am, the train services will begin at 4am.

2.30pm: "Congress can't fight elections on issues of development so they manufacture a lie for which no facts are needed, but BJP is answerable to people and we keep all issues in front of public," PM Modi tells ANI.

2.18pm: "Congress' arrogance got them 44 seats and now people of India will ensure that they slip even further," said PM Modi in an interview to ANI.

2.10pm: PM Modi on KCR/Chandrababu Naidu meeting Opposition leaders: "For first three phases they were all abusing Modi, now since then when they sensed which way wind was blowing they started abusing EVMs. Like in cricket the batsman who gets out sometimes abuses the umpire, they are abusing EC."

2.00pm: "Modi started the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative from Haryana. The sex ratio used to be 871 women for every 1,000 men. Now it has improved to 922 women for every 1,000 men," said Amit Shah in Hisar.

1.55pm: "Before Haryana would have Chautala-Hooda governments turn by turn. When Chautala would come, there would be rampant hooliganism and when Hooda would come there would be rampant corruption. Manohar Lal ji's government has made Haryana free of hooliganism and corruption," said Amit Shah in Hisar.

1.45pm: "Why would anyone holiday on an aircraft carrier? It's not a cruise ship!" said Rahul Gandhi. Read full story here.

1.35pm: BJP protests outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Delhi: BJP protests outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence against Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. pic.twitter.com/SIF7pD1Dcb - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

1.25pm: "When Samjhauta blast happened, Congress helped Pakistani terrorists flee and framed the innocent ones. They started screaming that Hindus are terrorists," said PM Modi in Rohtak.

1.17pm: "Every Sikh was made a target in Haryana, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states. This was done by every small and big leader of the Congress party and they now say 'what happened happened'," said PM Modi in Rohtak.

1.15pm: PM Modi said in Rohtak, "One of the most prominent Congress leader said 'what happened happened' in referrence to the 1984 Sikh riots. This leader is the confidante of the Gandhi family, Rajiv Gandhi's friend and Rahul Gandhi's guru."

1.10pm: PM Modi said in Rohtak, "Whatever Indian achieved in the last five years it was because of your vote."

1.08pm: "The fastest train in the country, Vande Bharat, the mobile in your hands are now all manufactured in India. Now along with water, land and air, India can do surgical strike in the space as well," said PM Modi in Rohtak.

1.07pm: At a rally in Rohtak, PM Modi said, "Today Indian economy is the fastest-growing. In 2014, India was in the 11th spot and is now on the 6th spot. It will soon be on the 5th spot."

1.01pm: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducts route march in East Midnapore ahead of Phase 6.

West Bengal: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducts route march in East Midnapore ahead of 6th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 on May 12 pic.twitter.com/NJEMlIReG9 - ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2019

12.55pm: AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi says, "If BJP and Gautam Gambhir can do this with an empowered woman then how will he ensure security to rest of the women? We have filed a complaint with Delhi Commission of Women, we will soon file a complaint with the Election Commission and Delhi Police."

12.50pm: One section of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) containing 8 personnel will be deployed at each booth in Naxal-prone Jhargram in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on May 12.

12.45pm: Election Commission issues notice to Congress leader and state minister Omkar Singh Markam for meeting government officers in presence of Collector on April 20, thus violating Model Code of Conduct. He has been asked to respond within 24 hours.

12.31pm: AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi says that the "sickening pamphlet" has only strengthened her resolve to fight injustice.

Have been overwhelmed by the support and solidarity that has come forward from all over the country! I came into politics to fight against injustice; and this sickening pamphlet has only strengthened my resolve! #_ - Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 10, 2019

12.30pm: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa: "More than 20 Congress MLAs are not happy with the present government, they might take any decision at any time. Let us wait and see."

12.15pm: West Bengal Election Commission has sought a report from the District Magistrate regarding in BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's case. Ghosh was detained till 2am after Rs 1.13 lakh was seized from her vehicle.

12.09pm: BJP says, "Metro extended to 10 cities from just Delhi."

We don't just promise, we deliver. Promise: To build quality integrated public transport system, and create an eco-friendly environment. Delivery: Metro extended to 10 cities from just Delhi. Waterways are operational on several sections of major rivers. #JitegaModiJitegaBharat pic.twitter.com/SbqxVOnxMR - BJP (@BJP4India) May 10, 2019

12.00pm: Lakshadweep Congress says, "Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji did not visit Lakshadweep in 1987 for a vacation but for an official trip."

Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji did not visit Lakshadweep in 1987 for a vacation but for an official trip where he met people of Lakshadweep & tried to understand their issues. This picture is from that visit where he is interacting with Islanders & Late P M Sayeed. #SabseBadaJhootaModi pic.twitter.com/w6MUHmn6t5 - Lakshadweep Congress (@INCLakshadweep) May 9, 2019

11.45am: Ex IPS officer and BJP candidate from Ghatal, Bharati Ghosh, was detained by police for 4 hours till 2am today, after Rs 1.13 lakh was seized from her vehicle. Ghosh said there were 4 people inside the vehicle and she was only carrying Rs 50,000 of her own as allowed by EC: ANI.

11.40am: SC today decided to hear on May 13 a petition filed by lawyer, Nizamuddin Pasha, challenging ECI's decision refusing to reschedule voting commencement time from 7 am to 5 am for the next two phases of voting to ease difficulty for Muslims in voting during the holy month of Ramzan: ANI.

11.36am: The bid for Delhi continues. Congress says that it increased the average income of a Delhiite six fold.

Due to rapid infrastructural growth, consistent job creation & sound economic policies from the @SheilaDikshit led Congress govt, the average income of a Delhiite increased 6 times from 1997 to 2012 Vote for Congress- bring back jobs, bring back growth.#DilliKeDilMeinCongress pic.twitter.com/rb7bm5OubO - Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2019

11.30am: BJP also tries its hand in sloganeering.

"Dilli ke dil mein hain desh prem, Dilli ke dil mein hain Modi."

(Patriotism is in the heart of Delhi, Modi is in the heart of Delhi)

11.23am: Congress dabs in some poetry:

"Dilli ko roshan kiya,

Jivan mein hum laye ujala.

Dilli bhi ab yaad kar rahi,

Woh shashan Congress wala."

(We lit Delhi up, we brought light to the lives. Even Delhi is now remembering Congress' rule.)

11.17am: Mayawati slams PM Modi and says, "PM's accusation that 'mahagathbandhan' is casteist, is absurd. How can those who suffered from casteism be casteist? Entire country knows he isn't an OBC by birth, he hasn't suffered from the atrocities of casteism. So he shouldn't say such lies about 'mahagathbandhan'."

11.15am: Election facts: Both BJP and Congress perform dismally when it comes to number of women candidates.

11:10am: Election facts: Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of women candidates.

11.08am: Election facts: More women are contesting elections now. In 1999, 6.1% of the candidates were women, which has risen to 8.9% in 2019.

11.01am: Congress takes the exchange of words forward.

Just let us know the dates of PM's press conference, we'll do a special screening. https://t.co/zbzULx6LGd - Congress (@INCIndia) May 9, 2019

10.58am: Not to be outdone, BJP hits back.

Dear Rahul Gandhi, Speaking of interviews, we found this one photo from your India Today interview. When do you plan to release the video from that memorable interview? Oh wait - you're nervous and want to hide something from that interview, right? https://t.co/cR32va27uE pic.twitter.com/Ho21LNuzHu - BJP (@BJP4India) May 9, 2019

10.56am: Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dear Mr Modi, Your recent statements, interviews & videos are giving India the distinct feeling that you're cracking under presssure. You are, however, certainly right to be nervous about the results. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2019

10.50am: Arun Jaitley continued his attack on the Congress party.

Will the Congress President oust his 'Guru', who rubbishes the genocide of India's most patriotic community in 1984? - Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

10.40am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley slams Sam Pitroda's comment on the Sikh riots. "Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide," he tweeted. Pitroda had said that there is no point harping on something that occured in the past and questioned why the BJP is silent about its work in the last five years.

10.30am: Arun Jaitley slams Congress; says they have no remorse over the 1984 Sikh riots.

It is a matter of disgrace that the Congress Party has no remorse over the Sikh killings of 1984. - Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 10, 2019

10.25 am: We are being defamed by BJP: Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

"We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today," said Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia on 'derogatory' remarks pamphlet against AAP's Atishi.

Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia on 'derogatory' remarks pamphlet against AAP's Atishi: We are being defamed and they (BJP) are saying they will file defamation against us? We are going to send defamation notice to them today. pic.twitter.com/eZN0oNNBc6 - ANI (@ANI) 10 May 2019

10.00 am: Bigwigs in fray as 8 seats in MP go to polls on Sunday.

After 13 of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh voted in the previous two phases, quite a few bigwigs are in the fray as eight more seats get ready to vote in the sixth phase of polling on May 12.

Among the constituencies going to the polls on Sunday is Bhopal, which has grabbed a lot of attention after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded the controversial Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

The other bigwigs in the fray include former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress from Guna and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP from Morena.

The five other seats set to vote on Sunday are Vidisha, Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar and Rajgarh. Barring Guna which was won by Scindia, all the other seats went to the BJP in 2014.

(-IANS)

9.45 am: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir to file defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Atishi.

"I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case," said BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir.

BJP East Delhi candidate, Gautam Gambhir on AAP candidate Atishi: I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case. pic.twitter.com/Dgrov90Pql - ANI (@ANI) 10 May 2019

9.15 am: Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold four public meetings in Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bhadohi today.

9.00 am: BJP President Amit Shah will address two public meetings in Haryana - Hisar and Charkhi Dadri today.

8.45 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Una and Chandigarh today.

8.30 am: PM Modi's election schedule today:

Public meeting in Rohtak, Haryana.

Public meeting in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Public meeting in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.