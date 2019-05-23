Lok Sabha Election Results: 'India wins yet again! Together we'll build a strong country', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter saying "India wins yet again" as the BJP looks comfortably placed for a victory in the Lok Sabha elections. While the final result is still a few hours away, PM Modi assured that together we will build a "strong and inclusive India".

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat", he tweeted as NDA nears 350 seats.

The BJP-led NDA government has taken a massive lead over Congress led UPA, as per the latest trends. Leads depict that the saffron party will get a clear majority, possibly winning more than the 282 seats it had won in the 2014 polls. In the last Lok Sabha Elections, NDA had garnered 336 seats out of which 282 seats were won by BJP.

According to latest trends, BJP's alliance has crossed the majority mark of 272 and is surging towards the 350 seats mark out of the total 542 Lok Sabha seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh is leading by nearly 3 lakh votes in Kashi, as per trends. Meanwhile, the incumbent External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his lead from the Varanasi seat.

BJP Chief Amit Shah said that the massive win is the "victory of PM Modi's development and the people's trust in him".

"This victory is India's victory. This is the victory of the hopes of youths, the poor, and farmers. This massive win is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development and the people's trust in him. On the behalf of crores of BJP workers, I congratulate Narendra Modi," Shah tweeted.

