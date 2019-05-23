Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Kirron Kher leads in Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal trails

BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher is leading over rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, as per current trends. Kher is eyeing her second consecutive victory from the seat.

In 2014 elections, the actor-turned-politician defeated the four-time MP Pawan Bansal with a margin of 69,642 votes. Kher defeated Bansal by securing 42.20 per cent votes.

The Union Territory is witnessing a triangular contest for the lone Lok Sabha seat. Apart from Kher and Bansal, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmohan Dhawan is the third candidate contesting from Chandigarh.

Polling in the Chandigarh constituency was held in the seventh and final phase of 2019 Lok sabha polls. The overall voter turnout in Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency was recorded at 70.62 per cent this election.

