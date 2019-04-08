This BJP manifesto blooper on women issues is not so heart-warming

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto on Monday in the presence of all senior party leaders. Key senior leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj took the stage to speak about the party's accomplishments in the past five years and its promises for the coming five. Among other things they spoke about ensuring a life of dignity for women, women's safety, promotion of gender justice and reservation for women. However, a close look at the BJP manifesto will reveal a grave faux pas in that promise.

Point 11 on page 32 of the manifesto mentions the following: Women's security will be given more priority. We have constituted the Women's Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular in a time-bound investigation and trail for rape. In such cases, forensic facilities and fast track courts will be expanded to bring convicts to justice.

Surely, the ruling party does not want to enact provisions to transfer laws "in order to commit crimes against women". What they mean is that they have made strict provisions to transfer the laws in order to prevent crimes against women. The paragraph also mentions "time-bound investigation and trail for rape" but what they mean is 'trial' for rape.

The Congress took to Twitter to make fun of the BJP manifesto.

On page 29, the fifth point talks about "Kendriya Vidayalalas and Navodaya Vidayalas". However, what they mean is Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Talking about women empowerment, the BJP manifesto states that to promote gender justice and create awareness on issues related to women, gender sensitisation courses will be made an essential part of all educational institutions' curriculum and training modules of public offices.

