BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Drive
The Renault Duster gives great mileage, is comfortable and has lots of boot space. A 'compact' SUV, the Duster is the first affordable one in this category from a foreign car maker, and the first serious competition to the SUVs from Indian majors M&M and Tata Motors.
This is the first vehicle to provide doubleclutch transmission at an affordable price.
The recently concluded 11th Auto Expo showcased interesting trends.
Despite initial production problems, the BMW X1 is taking the market by storm.
German car giants at the Frankfurt Auto Show were gung-ho on India.
BMW India's Andreas Schaff faces two problems - excessive demand for his cars and excessive travel. Edited excerpts from an interview with Kushan Mitra.
Its once-prized Logan is now the Mahindra Verito, but the Renault brand will return in May with the Fluence, says Kushan Mitra.
General Motors India Managing Director Karl Slym speaks to Kushan Mitra about the carmaker's growth over the past few years and plans for 2011.
Mahindra's new utility vehicle, the XUV5OO, is great to look at and sit inside. Wish driving it felt as good.
Maruti transferred the Swift waitlist from the old product to the new.
So many brands, so little time. Ashish Chordia talks luxury cars with Kushan Mitra.
The Koenigsegg Agera costs Rs 12,50,00,000, says Kushan Mitra.
Alto is the world's largest selling hatchback, no mean feat for a car in its 10th year.
We drive the latest luxury vehicle in town.
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces