Duster can give SUVs a run for money

Alokesh Bhattacharyya

The Renault Duster gives great mileage, is comfortable and has lots of boot space. A 'compact' SUV, the Duster is the first affordable one in this category from a foreign car maker, and the first serious competition to the SUVs from Indian majors M&M and Tata Motors.

 
 

Review: Ford Fiesta PowerShift Automatic

This is the first vehicle to provide doubleclutch transmission at an affordable price.

New wheels for old roads

The recently concluded 11th Auto Expo showcased interesting trends.

BMW X1 is taking the market by storm

Despite initial production problems, the BMW X1 is taking the market by storm.

Set for a party in India

German car giants at the Frankfurt Auto Show were gung-ho on India.

New Maruti Swift: What has changed?

'Waiting period will fall to one month'

BMW India's Andreas Schaff faces two problems - excessive demand for his cars and excessive travel. Edited excerpts from an interview with Kushan Mitra.

Renault set for brand new return

Its once-prized Logan is now the Mahindra Verito, but the Renault brand will return in May with the Fluence, says Kushan Mitra.

'We have six products coming out in two years'

General Motors India Managing Director Karl Slym speaks to Kushan Mitra about the carmaker's growth over the past few years and plans for 2011.

Better safe than sorry

 
 

AT variants to rule Indian roads

Car review: Mahindra's XUV5OO

Mahindra's new utility vehicle, the XUV5OO, is great to look at and sit inside. Wish driving it felt as good.

Hyundai takes on Maruti with Eon

Swift change, buzz intact

Maruti transferred the Swift waitlist from the old product to the new.

The man behind luxury cars in India

So many brands, so little time. Ashish Chordia talks luxury cars with Kushan Mitra.

Petrol vs diesel car: The rich win

Koenigsegg Agera, the Rs 12.5 crore machine

The Koenigsegg Agera costs Rs 12,50,00,000, says Kushan Mitra.

Small wonder

Alto is the world's largest selling hatchback, no mean feat for a car in its 10th year.

Teutonic beast

We drive the latest luxury vehicle in town.
