The Gujarat election results also affected the markets today. The Sensex first slumped over 700 points after reports came of a neck and neck fight between the Congress and the BJP in the early hours of the day. However, it was quick to recover as trends showed the BJP jump ahead of Congress.
Total value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE 500 companies rises sharply in the April-June quarter.
As SEBI fast-tracks its probe into NSE's high-frequency trading, Indias biggest stock exchange could face penalties, loss of revenue and loss of trust.
Stock markets are close to all-time highs on the back of Assembly election results. Further gains look unlikely.
NSE's new boss Vikram Limaye has to focus on restoring the 25-year-old exchanges reputation as a top-notch bourse.
Bulls are still betting on the PM, but the stock market rally could fizzle out if the BJP-led government doesnt deliver on its promises.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces