Gujarat Election Results 2017: Top Gujarat-linked stocks to watch out in days ahead

Sameer Bhardwaj | New Delhi
The Gujarat election results also affected the markets today. The Sensex first slumped over 700 points after reports came of a neck and neck fight between the Congress and the BJP in the early hours of the day. However, it was quick to recover as trends showed the BJP jump ahead of Congress.


 
 

Investors' Burden

Total value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE 500 companies rises sharply in the April-June quarter.

Unfair Trade

As SEBI fast-tracks its probe into NSE's high-frequency trading, Indias biggest stock exchange could face penalties, loss of revenue and loss of trust.

In Bull Territory

Stock markets are close to all-time highs on the back of Assembly election results. Further gains look unlikely.

New Kwid on the block: Renault can dent Maruti, Hyundai with its new offering

IPO market struggles to sustain euphoria of BSE

The primary market's shortcomings remain, despite the runaway success of VRL Logistics and Inox Wind's IPOs.

Riding the wave of hope

The market is surging and fund managers are buoyant. But their expectations are heavily dependent on the government's policy decisions.

Rules protecting Indian investor hurting sentiment

Room for the third exchange

 
 

At The Crossroads

NSE's new boss Vikram Limaye has to focus on restoring the 25-year-old exchanges reputation as a top-notch bourse.

Keeping The Faith

Bulls are still betting on the PM, but the stock market rally could fizzle out if the BJP-led government doesnt deliver on its promises.

Bull rocks the street

Experts aren't interested to ride the bull on concerns over valuations, but when everyone on the street seen to be cautious, markets never oblige.

Sebi goes after firms rigging share prices

Will Calcutta Stock Exchange be able to restore its relevance?

The 106-year-old Calcutta Stock Exchange is trying hard to restore its relevance. Will it succeed?

No financial market should be left unregulated: FMC Chairman

Ramesh Abhishek, Chairman of the Forward Market Commission, which regulates commodities' futures markets, speaks to Business Today.

End of season sale

The recent run-up in stock prices notwithstanding, a host of Indian promoters has little choice but to either sell assets or equity to survive the downturn.
