Real Estate Housing Investment Trends - Money Today
Home
Money Today
Real Estate

Snippets

Money Today Team | NA

Snippets

 
 

MONEY MATTERS

Managing your money can be tricky. Send your queries, and top-notch industry leaders will help you resolve any issue.

More

Salaried person? Here's all you need to know about HRA tax deduction

More

Fresh Start for Realty

A slew of reform measures is not only expected to even out builder-buyer differences, but also build a better future.

More

Land or Apartment: What's the Wiser Choice?

While buying a plot of land gives you a bigger sense of ownership, an apartment offers greater security. Read on to know what's best for you.

More

Prime Concerns of Second Hand Deals

If you are considering buying a property from the secondary market you can steal a great deal, but be wary of sales hounds.

More

Tax benefits you should know before taking a home loan

Know the rules governing tax benefits of a home loan to make the most of this sop.
More

10 things you must check before buying property

Buying a house is one of your biggest investments. Do a thorough check before going ahead. Here are the 10 things you must check before buying property.
More
 
 

Home Truths

Realty is still struggling to cope with disruptive reforms but affordable housing is the silver lining.

More

To Buy or Not to Buy

For first-time buyers, it is a good time to book their dream home, though prices may fall further from here.

More

Speed Up The Sale

A handy guide to ensure that the sale of your property does not become a long-drawn process.

More

How to register your property?

Getting possession of a property is great, but you will not own it as long as you do not register it in your name.

More

Things to Look For While Buying Property

We bring you a list of checks you must do before zeroing in on a property, whether online or offline.

More

Buying property in 2016

For end-users it is certainly the right time. But, before you take the plunge, don't forget to bargain for your dream home
More

Should you buy home via real estate websites?

Realty portals are a good help in locating a property but are not of much use in checking sellers' credibility.
More
Advertisement