Picking the Winners

By Khyati Dharamsi; | NA
Stock markets did well in 2017. Here is a little help for being on the winning side in 2018.

 
 

Set Sights Lower

Expect less from your bond funds in 2018 as rate cut cycle seems to be all but over.

A big haul

A bigger basket of stocks across small and mid-cap segments is a boon for investors looking for well-diversified portfolios and high yields.

Buyback Boom

Making the most of a share buyback offer largely dependson the winning combination of premium pricing and high acceptance ratio

Retail should be on revival path with the Indian economy expected to bounce back

Indian retail is set to script a turnaround after years of weak demand and sluggish growth.

On a Boil

Stocks of oil marketing companies have done exceptionally well of late. This may continue in the foreseeable future

Is it the right time to buy Gold?

The yellow metal has made an unexpected recovery as the global economy gets into more trouble. Is it the right time to buy?
The Better Choice

Why equity-linked saving schemes make more sense than regular equity funds

Equity-linked saving schemes have outshone the regular, diversified equity funds over the past few years

Taking Stock

With interest rates on a downhill ride, it may pay to invest in high dividend paying stocks.

Tightrope Walk

Stock markets to be under pressure for a few quarters, but buy now for decent gains in the long run

Cherry Picking

Can real estate stocks yield profits? Yes, provided you bet on the less risky ones

