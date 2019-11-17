India's Big Energy Gambit

Energy
The country is getting bolder on renewables, but traditional resources also need an aggressive relook to ensure energy independence.
India's conventional power sector is gaining from rise in demand, but a host of issues, especially financial health of discoms, remain a cause for concern.
The dip in crude oil prices will ease the pressure on inflation and current account deficit.
India has made big strides in renewable energy in the last few years, but challenges are mounting as well.
Harnessing 300 GW of wind energy potential requires big measures, but the outcome will rewrite India's Renewable Energy playbook.
