Energy Sector Report, Overview, Issue, Data and Analysis 2018
India's Big Energy Gambit

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
The country is getting bolder on renewables, but traditional resources also need an aggressive relook to ensure energy independence.

 
 

The Bright Side

India's conventional power sector is gaining from rise in demand, but a host of issues, especially financial health of discoms, remain a cause for concern.

Crude Reality

The dip in crude oil prices will ease the pressure on inflation and current account deficit.

Into The Dark

India has made big strides in renewable energy in the last few years, but challenges are mounting as well.

Wind Needs A Bigger Boost

Harnessing 300 GW of wind energy potential requires big measures, but the outcome will rewrite India's Renewable Energy playbook.

