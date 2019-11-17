A Thriving Industry But..

Travel
Tourism in India accounts for 10 per cent of GDP. It's also the third-largest foreign exchange earner. Still, the country's share of international tourism has much scope for improvement.
A boutique hotel chain promises a fine blend of extravagance and out-of-the-box experiences.
Several changes are shaking up the structure of the travel sector.
Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is looking to conquer new frontiers after the acquisition by the Louvre Group.
International hotel chains are using a multibrand and asset-light strategy to grow faster.
