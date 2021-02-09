Balaji Amines stock rises 20% post Q3 earnings

Share of Balaji Amines zoomed 20% to hit a new high of Rs 1,514 in Tuesday's early session after the firm's profit rose 162% to Rs 70.16 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY21) against a profit of Rs 26.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Balaji Amines stock has risen 19.47% returns in the last 2 days. Balaji Amines stock price opened with a gain of 13.44% today at Rs 1435.30 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1514, rising 19.66% on BSE.

Balaji Amines share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 4,638.53 crore as of today.

Balaji Amines share has risen 24% in one week, 25% in one month and 248% in one year. Year-to-date, the stock has risen 55%.

The speciality chemicals company had posted 64.47% YoY rise in its net sales at Rs 364.73 crore in December 2020 from Rs 221.76 crore in December 2019.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of the leading manufacturer of Aliphatic Amines in India came in at Rs 98.77, up 116% YoY.

