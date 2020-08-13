Business Today
Loading...

Cummins India share gains 6% despite 65% fall in Q1 net profit, here's why

Share price of Cummins India rose 5.99% intra day to Rs 448 crore against the previous close of Rs 422.90 on BSE

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 13, 2020 | Updated 17:39 IST
Cummins India share gains 6% despite 65% fall in net profit, here's why
Cummins India stock closed 3.25% higher at Rs 436.65.

Cummins India share price gained 6% intra day despite the firm reporting a 65 per cent fall in profit impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The share rose after Cummins India surprised Dalal Street with EBITDA outperformance despite barely a month of operations/shipments in Q1FY21. EBITDA for the firm stood at Rs 2.9 crore in Q1 of current fiscal.

Positive management commentary also buoyed sentiment around the stock. In  a  contrast  to  the  last few  quarters,  management  sounded  more  optimistic  on  a sequential  pickup,  although  a  gradual  one.

"It highlighted  de-risking  of  the  railway portfolio,  and  a  cyclical  pickup  in  construction,  compressors,  mining,  marine  engines portfolio,  and  robustly  positioned  global  exports  model, " a report by Edelweiss Research said.

Following the Q1 earnings, share price of Cummins India rose 5.99% intra day to Rs 448 crore against the previous close of Rs 422.90 on BSE.

Later, the stock closed 3.25% higher at Rs 436.65.  The share has gained 3.2% in the last 2 days. It stands higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

The share lost 26.15% during last one year and has fallen 20.63% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.92  lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 3.97 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to  Rs 12,103 crore.

The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 53.02 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 against PAT of Rs 152.56 crore in the same period last fiscal. Consolidated sales from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 488.74 crore compared with Rs 1,325.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales in the first quarter stood at Rs 358 crore, down 64 per cent from Rs 990 crore in the same quarter last year.

Cummins India is a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, generator sets and related services. The company operates through two segments: Engines and lubes. Its three businesses include engine business, power systems business and distribution business.

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 59 points lower, Nifty at 11,300; Sun Pharma, ITC, HDFC Life top losers

Gold price falls for 4th day, trades above Rs 51K mark 

InterGlobe Aviation share price rises 8% after Westbridge Capital buys 5.43% stake

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Cummins India share price rises | Cummins India Q1 net profit | coronavirus pandemic | Cummins India | Cummins India EBITDA | Cummins India Q1 earnings
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close