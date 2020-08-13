Share Market News Live: Sensex up 80 points, Nifty at 11,343; Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 13: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Thursday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 30 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 95 points at 38,465 and Nifty was trading 37 points higher at 11,346. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries, Prestige Estates will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 37 points lower at 38,369 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 14 points lower at 11,308.

9. 32 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Securities, "NSE-NIFTY breached six sessions old rising trend with a minor decline. On the daily chart, the index has formed Tri Star Bearish pattern. Tri-star pattern form when three consecutive doji candlesticks appear at the end of prolonged trend. Any sustainable move below the low of its third doji (placed at 11,243 mark) will confirm the bearish reversal in the index. That could lead the index towards 11,080 and 10,845 levels, which coincides with its 20-day EMA and 200-day SMA, respectively. In the meanwhile, near-term consolidation or a minor decline cannot be ruled out. On the higher side, the index will face hurdle at around 11,435 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,260 and then at 11,212 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,339 and then at 11,370 levels."

9. 23 AM: FII/ DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 351.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 939.67 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 August 2020, provisional data showed.

9. 15 AM: Opening session

9. 08 AM: Stocks in news

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Godrej Industries, Prestige Estates are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

Stocks in news: InterGlobe Aviation, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Power

8. 50 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher following a surge in the U.S. markets overnight. Traders shrugged off uncertainty over a second coronavirus stimulus bill after the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House is open to resuming coronavirus aid talks with Democrats.

8. 40 AM: Technical outlook

As per Nifty's technical indicators, support is placed at around 11,290 and then at 11,257 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,364 and then at 11,406 levels."

Commenting on markets' closing today, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," Markets continued in a range but managed to keep above 11250. We are in a market where dips can be bought into - the target for the Nifty should be 11500. A support or stop loss can be placed below 11100."

8. 35 AM:Earnings today

Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Trend, Godrej Industries, Prestige Estates and Endurance Technologies are among companies which will announce their April-June quarter results today.

8. 30 AM: Closing yesterday

Sensex and Nifty ended flat with negative bias on Wednesday, on back of heavy selling pressure in pharma stocks, amid negative global equities. Reversing gains after three straight sessions, Sensex ended 37 points lower at 38,369 and NSE Nifty 50 closed 14 points lower at 11,308. On Tuesday, Sensex ended 244 points higher at 38,407 and Nifty closed 52 points higher at 11,322.

