Infosys stock hits all-time high ahead of Q1 earnings, check what brokerages say

Shares of Infosys hit an all-time on Wednesday as the IT major will report its April-June quarter earnings today. Infosys share price touched an all-time high of Rs 848, rising 8.27% today against the last close of Rs 783.20 on BSE. The stock opened at Rs 769.90 and touched an intraday low of Rs 795.35 on BSE.

Infosys stock price is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of IT firm climbed to Rs 3.54.650.31 crore. Infosys stock has risen 7.5% in one week, 221.16% in one month and 13% since the beginning of the year.

Brokerages said the IT services provider company may see its profit dip 10-11% QoQ and is expected to report around 5% sequential fall in Q1 quarter profit. They expect around 20-30 bps cross-currency headwind on dollar revenue growth, which could be down around 5.3-5.5% compared to the March quarter.

As per HDFC Securities, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major is likely to report 1.5% (QoQ) revenue de-growth to Rs 22,929 crore and PAT may go down by 13% (QoQ) to Rs 3,756 crore in Q1FY21. EBIT margin could go down by 70bps (QoQ) to 20.5% in Q1FY21.

Commentary on-demand scenario especially for the banking and retail sector, update on the long-term IT spending especially for digital, deal pipeline outlook, hiring guidance and margin levers would be the key monitorables, the brokerage added in its note.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 650 points, Nifty nears 10,800; Wipro, Infosys top gainers

Rupee gains 14 paise to 75.28 amid weak dollar, gains in domestic equities

Wipro share price climbs 17% post Q1 earnings, what brokerages say