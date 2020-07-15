Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 400 points, Nifty at 10,735; Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, Titan top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty reversed from yesterday's losses and gained on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 432 points higher at 36,456 and Nifty climbed 125 points higher at 10,732. Yesterday, Sensex ended 660 points lower at 36,033 and Nifty closed 195 points lower to 10,607

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 48 Market rises further

Sensex and Nifty reversed from yesterday's losses and gained bullish momentum by the few minutes of opening bell on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 432 points higher at 36,456 and Nifty climbed 125 points higher at 10,732.

9. 35 AM: Nifty outlook

On market's near-term indicators, Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel Broking said, "Technically, markets are trading closer to key resistance levels, so profit-booking is being witnessed. Going forward, we could see a rise in INDIA VIX, indicating short-term concerns and fears of the investor community."

9.22 AM: Wipro Q1

Wipro reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,390 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 2,388 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations increased marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 14,913 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to Rs 14,716 crore in Q1 FY20.

9. 17 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 281 points to 36,314 and NSE Nifty traded 93 points higher at 10,701.

9. 05 AM: Reliance Industries 43rd AGM

Investors will keep a close eye on Reliance Industries (RIL) 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) as Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make some major announcements at the event. Several key announcements, including plans for Jio Platforms listing, Jio Fiber trajectory, the launch of 5G services, and details of JioMeet, are expected to be revealed at the AGM. Millions of RIL shareholders are expected to tune in to the event which will be held virtually in view of the ongoing crisis coronavirus pandemic. The meeting is scheduled at 2 PM on July 15 via video conferencing

8. 50 AM: Earnings today

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, private lenders Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank, along with 50 other listed companies are scheduled to announce their earnings report on Wednesday.

8. 46 AM: Market outlook

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"The markets exhibited a high correlation with the global markets and with the virus infections hitting new highs in India, the uncertainty caught up with the markets. Global markets were weak following rising infections in US and US-China tensions being back in the news. Indian markets were also worried about the increasing number of localised lockdowns which would in turn again slowdown the predicted recovery for businesses. "

8. 40 AM: Rupee Closing

In line with the equity market, on commodity front, Indian Rupee ended lower at 75.41 per dollar against the last closing of 75.19 per dollar.

8.35 AM: SGX Nifty today

SGX Nifty was rising 66 points higher at 10,678, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 30 AM: Closing bell

Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Tuesday, led by weak Asian and European equities as worries of new lockdowns to stem surging coronavirus cases kept investors cautious worldwide. Besides stock-specific action, weak inflation data and US-China tension dampened investor sentiment on domestic grounds. While Sensex ended 660 points lower at 36,033, Nifty closed 195 points lower to 10,607.

