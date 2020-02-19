IRCTC share price has gained 92% in 2020, hit all-time high today

IRCTC share price hit all-time high in early trade today clocking 92.61% rise since the beginning of this year. IRCTC stock, which closed at Rs 933.45 on December 31, 2019 rallied to Rs 1,798 today, gaining 864 points in 37 trading sessions. Share price of IRCTC has gained 74.81% in last one month and risen 25.87% in one week. Market capitalisation of IRCTC rose to Rs 28,592 crore on BSE today. The large cap stock has gained 17% in last two days.

IRCTC share price is trading higher than its 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Rahul Agarwal, Director, Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth said, "Inclusion of the stock into mid-cap space from January 1 (classified by AMFI, as per SEBI norm) gave positive momentum to the stock in New Year. The recent rally that started from pre-budget expectations continued post the budget supported by the Union Budget 2020 announcement on February 1 where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that India will get more Tejas-like trains in the near future.

In addition, the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India's clean chit on allegations of unfair market practices has also helped the stock. The fact that IRCTC enjoys a monopoly position in providing online ticket booking and catering services for railway passengers and its high revenue visibility from packaged drinking water justify the valuation premiums that are built into the stock. Since its October debut, IRCTC stock has risen nearly five-fold from the IPO price of Rs 320 per share, making it the most successful IPO in recent times."

The stock price of public sector behemoth has gained 461% over its IPO issue price.

The Indian Railway firm made its stock market debut on October 14 with IRCTC share listing at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 626 on NSE against the issue price of Rs 320.

IRCTC IPO was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4 in 2019. The issue involved sale of 2.01 crore equity shares of face value Rs 10 each in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320. The public issue was a part of the government's divestment programme for the financial year 2019-20.

Of late, the firm has delivred stellar performance on earnings front.

On February 12 this year, IRCTC reported a rise of 179 per cent in net profit at Rs 205.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019 against net profit of Rs 73.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Q3 earnings performance was powered by broad-based growth across all sectors. On a sequential basis, profit grew 106.17 per cent from Rs 99.82 crore in September quarter of this fiscal. A day later, stock price of IRCTC surged over 11% to then all-time high of Rs 1,562 on BSE.

On November 13, 2019, IRCTC reported a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 172.16 crore for the half-year ended September 30, 2019, helped by sharp rise in revenue from e-ticketing segment. IRCTC's net revenue from operations grew 3.77 per cent to Rs 972.61 crore as against Rs 937.25 crore in the first half of the last fiscal.

Written by Aseem Thapliyal