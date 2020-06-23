NDTV share price rises 5% post Q4 earnings

NDTV share price was trading 5% higher on Tuesday after the media company posted earnings for Q4. The media firm reported a 30.19% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 against a net profit of Rs 13.18 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Following the results update, NDTV share price opened with a gain of 4.99% today and touched the day's high of Rs 41.5. This was after the stock rose 4.99% yesterday to close at Rs 39.10

The stock price has risen 12% in one week and 57% year-to-date. New Delhi Television stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

NDTV shares have risen 13.79% in the last 6 days.

Company's revenue from operations for January-March 2020 quarter fell 9.42% to Rs 92.60 crore, as against Rs 102.24 crore recorded during the same quarter in the year-ago period.

NDTV's total expenses declined 6% to Rs 89.49 crore in the Q4FY20, as compared to Rs 95.21 crore in Q4FY19.

For the financial year 2019-20, the company's net profit rose two-folds to Rs 27.92 crore YoY, as against Rs 11.36 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations, however, was down 6.41% to Rs 373.17 crore in FY19-20 as against Rs 398.73 crore during FY18-19.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty at 10,420; L&T, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco top gainers

Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS shares fall most on Sensex after US suspends H1B, H4 visas till December

Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, RIL, ONGC, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Morepen Labs, Sudarshan Chem, Khaitan Chemicals