RIL share slips 8% from all-time high on profit-booking

Share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) saw profit booking after the large cap stock hit record high today. RIL stock fell up to 8% to Rs 1,820 compared to a high of Rs 1978.50 it achieved in the afternoon session.

The fall came in the last hour of trade as the 43rd AGM of RIL was in progress. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 11.50 lakh crore on BSE. Total 25.28 lakh shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 489.05 crore.

Reliance Industries first Indian company to cross Rs 1 lakh crore EBITDA-mark, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL share price has gained 21.35% since the beginning of this year and 44% during the last one year.

The large cap stock hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 867 on March 23, 2020. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 125% on BSE. Total 2.27 lakh shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 44.04 crore.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty too erased all gains to trade in the red in last 30 minutes of trade. While Sensex fell 42 points to 35,990 , Nifty lost 4 points to 10,580.

RIL share price nears Rs 2,000 mark as 43rd AGM begins

By Aseem Thapliyal