Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex reclaims 40,000 level, Nifty above 11,970 ahead of Budget 2019 speech

Sensex Live Today: Indian equity market indices are trading on strong bullish grounds today, with Sensex reclaiming 40,000 level for the first time since June 11 and Nifty rising above 11,970, ahead of highly anticipated Union Budget 2019 speech.

The BSE Sensex currently trading at a rise of 119 points to 40,027 while the broader Nifty50 trades at 11,978 level, with a gain of 31 points.

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty edged up tracking gains for the fourth consecutive session on July 4, a day ahead of the Union Budget which is expected to come up with revival policies in an effort to breathe some life into a slowing economy.

Catch here all the live updates and current events on the stock market today:

Indices low & high

9: 55 am

The BSE Sensex has an intraday high of 40,032.41 and a losw of 39,944.93 in the early trading session today. The broader Nifty50 has made an intraday high of 11,981.75 and a low of 11,959.25.

Marginal rise in India Vix

9: 50 am

Volatility index shows a marginal higher value of 13.57, with a rise of 0.04 points or 0.29% above the yesterday's close of 13.53, indicating a tepid rise in the volume traded today. One week ago, India Vix stood at 14.64, as of June, 27, while a month ago it stood at 15.62, as of June, 4. Volatility index qutoing below 16 indicates a lower volume traded in the equity market.

Sensex reclaims 40,000 level

9: 35 am

Equity market opens positive

9: 20 am

In the opening session ahead of Union Budget 2019 outcome, the BSE Sensex started today's trade with a rise of 82 points to 39,990.40 while the broader Nifty50 begins at 11,964 level with a gain of 18 points.

Pre-open Session

9: 05 am

In the pre open session of Friday, the BSE Sensex is trading 251 points up at 39,980 while the broader Nifty is trading over 30 points up at 11,946.

Sensex has made a high of 39,981 and NSE Nifty has made an high of 11,969. However, just few ticks after the pre-open, the benchmark indices Sensex fell over 100 points to 82 points of gain 39,990 while Nifty rose to trade at 11,946.75, gaining with 30 points.

Crude oil prices

8: 55 am

Oil prices fell in thin trade on Thursday, weighed down by data showing a smaller-than-expected draw on U.S. crude stockpiles and worries about the global economy.

Oil prices dip on signs of slowing U.S. demand, economic concerns

Dalal Street

8: 50 am

Dalal Street counts down to Budget 2019 with market participants awaiting for announcement on whether or not the government will make changes in its fiscal deficit target.

India Vix

8: 40 am

Volatility is expected to be high on Budget day on July 5 as any strong outcome can take it towards a record high of around 12,100 on Nifty50. However the India Vix index has been quoting 14 to 16 range, indicating low volatility in the past few days.

Indian Rupee likely to open strong

8: 30 am

Rupee ended substantially stronger at 68.50 per dollar yesterday. On Wednesday, the Indian currency closed at 68.91 agasint the US dollar. Bond-wise, 2029 bonds ended with 56 paise or 7.26% gains at Rs 103.51, giving a yield of 6.76%. Indian rupee per US dollar is expected to quote in the range of 68.70 and 69.35, as per Motilal Oswal.

SGX Nifty On Singapore Exchange

8: 20 am

SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange is hovering around 11,978 vs Nifty July Futures' close of 11,979 on Thursday, indicating a flat opening for Indian equity market.

Global Markets Update

8: 10 am

Asian shares hovered near two-month highs on Friday, holding recent gains as investors awaited U.S. employment data, a key release that could make or break market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

World stocks and bonds have rallied since June on hopes global central banks will keep policy easy to support growth. All eyes are on U.S. non-farm payrolls, due later in the day, which is expected to have jumped by 160,000 in June compared with 75,000 in May. Prospects of global easings has sent government bond yields to multi-year low around the world. The currency market was mostly sidelined ahead of the U.S. jobs figures.

Asian shares near two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls

FII and DII

8: 00 am

The net investment of equity and debt reported by Foreign portfolio investment (FPIs)turned bearish with net selling Rs 28.95 crore from Indian equities while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 58.59 crore on Thursday.

Investors' view

7: 50 am:

Investors are now awaiting the fiscal road map and reform measures to be announced in the Budget, analysts said.

Investors also remained optimistic that the Modi 2.0 government's first Budget, to be presented Friday, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth, analysts said.

Share market traded range boud with Economic Survey outcome

7: 40 am

While the Economic Survey failed to boost the stock market higher as equity indices mostly traded range-bound and the action for the day remained extremely narrow. The market breadth was positive with an advance-decline ratio of 3:2.

However, expectations of a bullish pull are higher today induced by policy changes and restructural reforms brought up in the budgetary outcome this year.

Thursday's Close

7: 30 am

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended today's trade marginally higher, one day ahead of the Union Budget. While Sensex rose 68 points to 39,908, Nifty gained 30 points to 11,946. Sectorally , PSU Bank and Realty indices were trading on bullish ground since the beginning of the market session, over 1% gain, on hopes of revival from the policy outcome of Economic Survey and Union Budget.

Union Budget 2019

7: 20 am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her maiden Union Budget in Parliament today. Sitharaman will present the first budget of Modi 2.0 government on July 5 against the backdrop of India's economy hitting a five-year low growth of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19. It will be interesting to see how Nirmala Sitharaman proposes to steer the economy at a time when reports suggest that there's been a steep slowdown.

