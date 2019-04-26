Share Market Live: Sensex climbs 336 points, Nifty at 11,754; Tata Steel, Axis Bank, MCX surge post Q4

Market Live Updates: Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday backed up by strong rollover data on Friday as well as positive Q4 numbers posted by several companies. BSE Sensex closed at 39,067, up by 336 points or by 0.87 % and then NSE Nifty ended at 11,754 up by 112 points or by 0.97 %.

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Meghmani Organics, Alembic Pharmaceuticalsand GHCL. The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Tata Steel, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

On the sectoral front, except Auto, Media and Realty, all the other indices are trading higher, led by gains in Banks, Finance and Metal indices.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. On BSE, out of total 2,676 shares traded, shares advanced were 1095, while 1425 shares declined and 155 were unchanged. Overall 19 stocks closed in the green out of 30 stocks on the Sensex, whereas 34 stocks closed in the green out of the 50 stocks on Nifty.

India's volatility index is down by 1.77 points, or 7.62 % at Rs 21.46 in the last hour of trade against the previous close of Rs 23.33. The Index had a days high of Rs 23.96 and Rs 21.45 as day's low.

India VIX is a volatility index based on the NIFTY Index Option prices. Volatility Index is a measure, of the amount by which an underlying Index is expected to fluctuate, in the near term, based on the order book of the underlying index options.

Maruti Suzuki share price dwon 54 points

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,796 crore in Q4FY19, while net sales grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 20,738 crore.

The stock of Maruti Suzuki has been losing for the last 6 days and has fallen 8.47% in the period. The share price touched an intraday low of Rs 6,749, down by 2.23%. The stock currently trades at Rs 6848, down 54 points or 0.84%.

Read full report here: Why is Maruti Suzuki share price falling?

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India. The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Tata Steel, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

A total of 1430 Stocks have declined against 1099 advanced stocks. However, market cap of the entire market has increased by 0.41%. Large Caps has led the market with Nifty gaining 0.76%. Market has gained 0.49% while volumes have increased by 31.29%.

BSE Metal index was at 11340.88 up by 205.04 points or by 1.84%, while BSE Bankex index was at 33757.13 up by 523.98 points or by 1.58%.

Piramal enterprises Q4 Results

Piramal enterprises reported a 22 % rise in profit at Rs 457 crore and declared revenue up 23 % at Rs 3,680 cr against the same quarter last year. The company has also announced dividend of Rs 28 per share. Despite the stromg numbers, the shares of pharmaceuticals company are currently trading at Rs 2408, down by 5.76% on BSE. at the NSE, the share price id down 5.8% to Rs 2406.

HDFC Life Q4 results out

HDFC Life Q4 net profit Rs3.64bn (up 5% YoY) and Net premium income Rs102.5bn (up 15% YoY) - expectation Rs95.4bn. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) April 26, 2019

Net profit for the company is up 5% at Rs 364 crore against Rs 346.8 crore in a year ago period. The Net premium incomewas also up 15% at Rs 10,247 crore against Rs 8,900 crore in a year ago period.

Despite this, the stock of the life insurance company has been losing for the last 2 days and has fallen 0.55% in the period. It is currently trading 0.03% down at Rs 399.40

Neogen Chemicals IPO subscribed more than 9 times on Day 3 so far

The Neogen Chemicals IPO received 4.23 crore bids, which is 9.79 times of the total issue size of 43.29 lakh, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) till 2:45 pm. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 70 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 29,00,000 equity shares. This includes an anchor portion of 18,46,715 equity shares.

Rallis India shares drop over 5% on poor Q4 numbers

Rallis India dropped over 5 % Friday after the company reported a 93 % fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.35 crore for January-March 2019 due to poor sales.

Shares of the agriculture solutions firm dropped 4.86 per cent to Rs 149.55 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares declined 5.41 per cent to Rs 149.25.

Cyient reported lower than expected EBITDA and EBITDA. Net profit Rs1.77bn (up 50% YoY), EBITDA Rs1.67bn (up 12% YoY), EBITDA margin 14.3% - expectation 15.3% and Income Rs11.6bn (up 9.4% YoY) - expectation Rs11.98bn. #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) April 26, 2019

Shares of Cyient Ltd. climb as much as 6 % to Rs 619.25.

The industrial services provider posted a 45.5 % jump in the March-quarter's consolidated profit on Thursday.

"The company's Q4 operating performance was better than our lowered expectations post a profit warning," investment banking company, Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Axis Bank stock rises over 3 % post Q4 result

Axis Bank shares gained over 3 per cent Friday after the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,505 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19, driven by a significant decline in provisioning and higher interest income.

Read full report here: Axis Bank stock rises over 3 % post Q4 result

Tata Steel shares zoom 7 pc after Q4 result

Shares of Tata Steel Limited jumped 7 per cent Friday after the company's consolidated income rose in the March quarter.

The scrip after a positive opening further gained 6.77 per cent to Rs 545.50 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares advanced 6.99 per cent to Rs 546.50.

Read full report here: Tata Steel shares zoom 7 pc after Q4 result

#ResultUpdate: TATA STEEL: Strong sales volumes dilute steel price headwinds; Strong FCF generation after a long time. Read the full 4QFY19 result report here: https://t.co/ELNN9GVYFl#readresearch#marketknowledge#ResultUpdatepic.twitter.com/PDF9X2GBnV - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) April 26, 2019

Tata Starbucks expects revenue to be around Rs 450 crore in FY 18-19

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Global Beverages and Starbucks Coffee of the US, has reported a 30 % top-line growth in fiscal 2018-19, driven by new stores openings and improved performance.

Tata Starbucks, which is expecting to break-even in the current fiscal, has opened 146 stores till date.

Tata Starbucks reported "double digit top-line growth -- 30 per cent for the full year, driven by new stores and improved store performance", Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) said in an investors' presentation.

Read full report here: Tata Starbucks posts 30 % sales growth in FY'19

JSPL's Pellet Plant clocks record annual production and dispatch

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), India's steel and power major, today announced achieving highest ever annual production and dispatch at its 9 MTPA Pelletization complex at Barbil, Odisha. During FY 2018-19, JSPL produced 7.07 Million Tonnes of pellets. The plant surpassed its previous monthly production records by clocking 6, 77,000 Tonnes during March 2019. The plant achieved the highest ever monthly pellet dispatch of 6, 61,786 MT in March' 2019. The cumulative dispatch during the year 2018-19 was 7.17 Million MT.

"Like all JSPL's steel production facilities, the 9 MTPA Pellet Plant at Barbil has also achieved its highest ever production and dispatch during this fiscal. The operational efficiency roadmap we had embarked upon has enabled us to consistently achieve higher capacity utilization levels at most of our units"," N.A. Ansari, Joint MD - JSPL said, "The production and dispatch of pellets from JSPL Barbil Plant have surpassed their previous records for the 4th consecutive year," company added in the filing.

Nifty edges higher; Tata Steel leads gains after strong results https://t.co/rxxQbbAkBB - Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 26, 2019

Sectors (Gainer/Loser)

BSE Metal index was at 11326.09 up by 190.25 points or by 1.71%.

BSE Auto index was at 19193.36 down by 176.25 points or by 0.91%.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was weak. On BSE out of total shares traded 2453, shares advanced were 1004 while 1287 shares declined and 162 were unchanged.

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, among others.

The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL , Cipla, Axis Bank, among others.

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others.

The top losers of the NSE Nifty pack were Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratorie, Bharti Airtel, among others.

The BSE Sensex figure for 26 Apr, 2019 12:33 PM is 38,835.67 - Sensex India (@bse_sensex) April 26, 2019

Market Update

BSE Sensex was at 38850.56 up by 119.7 points or by 0.31 % and NSE Nifty was at 11681.05 up by 39.25 points or by 0.34 %.

The BSE Midcap was at 15061.93 down by -68.32 points or by 0.45 %. The BSE Smallcap was at 14806.4 down by 32.46 points or by 0.22 %.

The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 38897.63 and intraday low of 38765.33. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11697.55 and intraday low of 11661.75.

NSE and BSE - Total No. of shares traded with turnover

On BSE, total number of shares traded was 79.03 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs 10313.67 Crore

On NSE, total number of shares traded was 187.58 Crore and total turnover stood at Rs 45084.45 Crore.

Biocon Results Out

Revenue has increased by 30% YOY to Rs 5658.8 crores and in Q4, the revenue has decreased by 0.6% to RS 1557 crore. Profit for the year grew by 121% over FY18 to RS 1002.6 crores, while the Q4 profit fell by 1.6% to Rs 213.7 crores. Earnings per share increased to 15.30 from 6.31 in FY18. The board has also approved bonus equity share at the ratio of 1:1 as well as a final dividend of Re. 1 per equity share. The company has fixed July 19, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend.

The stock of Biocon currently trades at Rs 620, up 0.14%.

Indian tax authorities alleges big multinationals did not pass on tax benefits

12:15 pm

India's National Anti-Profiteering Authority - a quasi-judicial body set up following the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax in 2017, found P&G had not reduced prices on many products after a tax cut on those items, the official said.

Separately, the authorities are also investigating South Korea's Samsung Electronics and U.S. drug maker Johnson & Johnson among others, the senior government official said.

Indian tax authorities have alleged that a number of big multinational companies have not passed on benefits from a tax cut to customers, a senior government official told Reuters. https://t.co/b6b7L845H5 by @Manojgulnar - Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 26, 2019

SBI Life Q4 net profit rises 20%

SBI Life Insurance, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, Thursday reported a 20 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 457.68 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The total income of the private sector life insurer also increased to Rs 15,600.97 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, against Rs 10,052.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose 4.5% to an intraday high of Rs 643. SBI Life stock has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 5.68% in the period.

Read full report here: SBI Life Q4 net profit rises 20% to Rs 458 crore

Gold Prices

Gold was up owing to weak global cues, however strong dollar capped gains for the precious metalon Friday.

Sensex value at 26 Apr, 2019 11:33 AM: 38,797.01 - Sensex India (@bse_sensex) April 26, 2019

Results Today

Hero MotoCorp Yes Bank, HDFC AMC and HDFC Life Insurance are among the companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter results on Friday.

Institutional Investor Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 3,785.73 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 4,069.98 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Top traded Volumes on NSE Nifty

Tata Steel Ltd. 13158253.00, YES Bank Ltd. 12721115.00, Tata Motors Ltd. 8767430.00, Axis Bank Ltd. 7857375.00, Vedanta Ltd. 3770289.00.

Gainers

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, among others. The top gainers of the NSE Nifty pack were Tata Steel, Cipla, JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, among others.

Market Update

BSE Sensex was at 38843.86 up by 113 points or by 0.29 % and NSE Nifty was at 11679.25 up by 37.45 points or by 0.32 %. The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 38897.63 and intraday low of 38765.33. The NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 11697.55 and intraday low of 11661.75.

The Market breadth was strong. On BSE out of total shares traded 1908, shares advanced were 971 while 830 shares declined and 107 were unchanged.

Future and Options statistics from NSE

On NSE Future and Options, total number of contracts traded in index futures was 6,45,058 with a total turnover of Rs. 49660.78 Crore. Along with this total number of contracts traded in stock futures were 20,67,116 with a total turnover of Rs. 128549.53 Crore. Total numbers of contracts for index options were 3,46,46,174 with a total turnover of Rs. 2296420.39 Crore. and total numbers of contracts for stock options were 1440259 with a total turnover of Rs. 93476.92 Crore.

MCX rises over 3.15% on strong Q4 results

Shares of MCX rose over 3% in today's trading session after the company reported stong numbers for the Q4 results yesterday.

MCX reported better than expected Q4 results. Total Tax gain Rs80.3mn vs tax outgo Rs111.8mn. Dividend announced Rs20 a share. Company reported Q4 net profit Rs609.5mn (up 45% QoQ) - expectation Rs348mn and income Rs791.4mn (up 3% QoQ) - expectation Rs774mn #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) April 26, 2019

MCX Thursday reported a 78.47 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 60.95 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 on higher income. Net profit stood at Rs 34.15 crore in the year-ago period, the exchange said in a BSE filing. Total income increased to Rs 110.80 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 96.58 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.

The MCX stock has been gaining for the last 3 days and has risen 5.54% in the period. The share is currently trading up 2.29 % at Rs 821.25.

Read full report here: MCX Q4 profit jumps 78.47% to Rs 60.95 crore on higher income

Top Gainers and Losers

Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing are among the top gainers in the morning session.

Top losers are Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero Moto, UltraTech Cement, M&M and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Opening bell

Domestic markets opened on a positive note on Friday on strong rollover data.

The Sensex opened up 134.97 points at 38,865.83, while Nifty is up 41.95 points at 11,683.75. All other sectoral indices are positive in the opening session.

Read full report here: Sensex climbs over 150 pts; Tata Steel rallies 4 %

Brent Crude

Oil prices dipped on Friday on hopes that producer club - the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will soon raise output to make up for a decline in exports from Iran following a tightening of sanctions on Tehran by the United States (US).

Brent crude futures rose to a 2019 high of $75.01 per barrel on Thursday and were at $74.90 per barrel at 0705 GMT, up 33 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 974.88 Cr on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth 657.06 Cr yesterday.

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee trades at 70.09 against dollar versus previous close 70.25.

Read full report here: Rupee gains 16 paise to 70.09 vs USD in early trade

Pre-Opening Session

Sensex is up 89.76 points or 0.23% at 38,820.62, and the Nifty up 68.20 points or 0.59% at 11,710 in the pre-opening session.

Pre-opening update USDINR open 14 paisa lower at 70.11 10-Year G-Sec Yield declined 1bp at 7.43% Brent Crude declined half percent at $74.1/bbl #MOMarketUpdates - Motilal Oswal Group (@MotilalOswalLtd) April 26, 2019

Market Closing on Thursday

BSE Sensex closed at 38730.86 down 323.82 points or by 0.83 % and NSE Nifty closed at 11637.05 down by 89.1 points or by 0.76 % after Brent crude rose above $75 per barrel for the first time in 2019 in the wake of tightening sanctions on Iran.

Read full report here: Share Market Live: Sensex tanks 324 points, Nifty ends below 11,650 as crude oil hits $75 barrel

Global Market

Asia shares doze off, dollar perky on GDP hopes https://t.co/tfeSqnVUkl#GlobalMarkets - Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) April 26, 2019

Markets are expected to open flat ahead of F&O expiry on account of global cues. Asian shares drifted off in sleepy trade on Friday, while the dollar held around two-year highs on speculation that figures later in the day will show the U.S. economy outperforming the rest of the developed world. The United States (US) stocks were pulled lower on Thursday by downbeat earnings from industrial companies.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)