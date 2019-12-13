Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty above 12,000; YES Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Broader indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, on account of record high global key indices, as initial US-China trade deal moves closer toward reality. Sensex traded 270 points higher at 40,859 and Nifty traded 70 points higher at 12,044. Except pharma, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 2% each, followed by 1% rise in auto and realty scrips. On Friday, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta were among the top gainers. Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Cipla and Britannia were among the top losers. Domestic indices traded higher this morning on back of the buoyancy seen in the Asian markets after Donald Trump signed off on an initial trade agreement with China.

Infosys' shares rise 1%

10: 00 AM

Shares of Infosys climbed over 1% on Friday after Thursday's fall after the IT major clarified to the exchanges BSE and NSE that the company is not aware of any additional securities class action lawsuit other than the initial one which was disclosed on October 24, 2019.

"The Company notes that it is not uncommon for plaintiffs' lawyers to issue press releases or other media communications asking potential plaintiffs to contact them in order to apply for lead plaintiff status in an existing lawsuit," the filing added.

The company further said that it appears that press communications by the Schall Law Firm is soliciting potential lead plaintiff applicants.

Following the statement by the company, the share price of Infosys traded 1.38% higher to touch an intrday high of Rs 711, against the previous closing price of Rs 701.85 on BSE.

Rupee opens higher

9: 45 AM

Rupee the local currency opened at 70.54 per dollar at the Inter bank Exchange on Friday. On Thursday, the domestic unit had closed at 70.83 per dollar.

Global Market Update

9: 30 AM

Domestic indices traded higher this morning on back of the buoyancy seen in the Asian markets after Donald Trump signed off on an initial trade agreement with China.

In domestic cues, market participants lacked confidence in the light of the contraction in manufacturing and rising of inflation.

On Wall Street, key US Indices surged to record highs on Thursday following reports that the US and China had reached at trade deal to avoid new tariffs due on Sunday. US plans to roll back existing levies, in exchange for purchases of American agricultural products.

"US and China were nearing a 'big deal' that could avoid fresh tariffs, planned to go in effect December 15, and potentially roll back some existing duties," Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday.

In European markets, on Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to keep its main deposit rate at negative 0.5%. European indices rose across the board, helped by exit polls that showed Boris Johnson set to win a clear majority in UK election with a large majority of 86 seats. The German Dax rallied 0.57% and the Stoxx 600 gained 0.33%.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Sensex traded 270 points higher at 40,859 and Nifty traded 70 points higher at 12,044. Except pharma, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 2% each, followed by 1% rise in auto and realty scrips. On Friday, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta were among the top gainers. Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Cipla and Britannia were among the top losers.

YES Bank CEO clears air on potential investors

Yes Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Gill has cleared the air on the issue of potential investors in the private lender, saying major European financial institutions who are well-regulated, have shown interest in buying stake and that it would reveal their names soon. Gill assured that since these investors were well-regulated, no one would have any concerns regarding their ability to pump in money in the bank.

Stock in the news

9: 10 AM

HDFC, Biocon, TCS, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Wipro, Khadim among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session.

Last Closing

9: 00 AM

Broader indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Thursday, ahead of the release of key macro-economic numbers. Sensex closed 169 points to trade at 40,581 and Nifty ended 61 points higher at 11,971.

