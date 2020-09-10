Share Market News Live: Sensex opens 200 points higher, Nifty at 11,342 on positive global cues

Benchmark indices opened higher in trade today amid positive sentiment in global equities. Sensex rose 224 points to 38,418 and Nifty gained 64 points to 11,342. Later, senx extended gains and was trading 250 points higher at 38,444, Nifty too climbed 77 points to 11,355.

Here's a look at market action today.

9: 45 am: Expert quote on Wipro contract with Mareli

Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said, "Wipro has announced that they have entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services to Marelli. Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector with operational headquarters in Saitama, Japan and Corbetta, Italy. As part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and strong automotive engineering expertise to establish a software engineering factory for Marelli. While Wipro has not specified the deal size it is likely to be a multimillion dollar engagement. Marelli is already an existing customer of Wipro and the company has now managed to expand its relationship with the company. The deal bears out the fact that Indian IT services players are gaining market share at the expense of legacy players by expanding their relationship with existing clients who are looking at consolidating their vendors."

Happiest Minds IPO subscribed 151 times on Day 3

9: 30 am: Happiest Minds IPO received bids 151 times the issue size on Day 3 of the bidding process. The IPO received bids for 3,51,18,27,450 shares, 150.98 times the issue size of 2,32,59,550 shares. The share sale was subscribed over 8 times on Day 2 and 2.87 times on Day 1.

9: 25 am: Bajaj Auto, Titan and Tech Mahindra were top losers on Sensex, falling up to 1%.

9: 20 am : Top Sensex gainers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI rising up to 3% in early trade.

9:00 am Previous close

After a volatile session on Wednesday, Sensex and Nifty ended in the red. The benchmark Sensex ended 171 points, or 0.45%, lower at 38,193.92 while Nifty settled 32 points, or 0.28%, lower at 11,285.10. Traders said subdued global cues and lingering border tension with China continued to weigh on investors' sentiments.

8: 55 am: Global markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 439.58, or 1.6%, to 27,940.47. The Nasdaq composite, which includes many tech stocks, rose 293.87, or 2.7%, to 11,141.56. It had dropped 10% over the previous three days.