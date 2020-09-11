Share Market News Live updates: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; HCL Tech, Nestle and IndusInd Bank top losers

Benchmark indices opened higher today amid mixed sentiment in global equities. Sensex rose 25 points to 38,865 and Nifty fell 2 points to 11,447. On Thursday, Sensex rose 646 points to 38,840 and Nifty gained 171 points to 11,449.

Here's a look at market action today.

9: 49 am: Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 are trading in the red. Top Sensex losers are HCL Tech, Nestle India and IndusInd Bank falling over 1%.

9: 45 am: Market breadth is positive with 1030 stocks rising against 704 falling on BSE. 101 stocks were unchanged.

9: 40 am: Sensex was trading 29 points higher at 38,869 and Nifty gains 11 points to 11,460.

9:20 am: Top Sensex gainers were Titan, SBI and HDFC Bank.

9:15 am: Sensex opens 25 points higher at 38,865 against previous close of 38,840. Nifty falls two points to 11,447.

9:00 am: Previous close

Sensex rose 646 points to 38,840 and Nifty gained 171 points to 11,449. Gains were led by share of Reliance Industries which hit all-time high of Rs 2,343 climbing 8.4% on fund infusion from US tech investor Silver Lake.

8:55 am: Global markets

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recouped early losses to rise 0.3% in morning trading at 23,314.98. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.3% to 2,389.21, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost nearly 0.9% to 5,856.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 24,377.42, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed at 3,235.07.

The S&P 500 fell 59.77 points to 3,339.19, its fourth decline in five days. The index is on pace for its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 405.89 points, or 1.5%, to 27,534.58. The Nasdaq gave up 221.97 points to 10,919.59. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 18.73 points, or 1.2%, to 1,507.75.