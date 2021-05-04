Stocks in news: IDBI Bank, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, ICICI Bank and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open on a flat note today as futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 2 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 14,684.50. Here's a look at a few stocks which may remain in the news today.

IDBI Bank: The lender reported a 278% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 512 crore on robust growth in net interest income. Sequentially, net profit rose 35 per cent from Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

Motherson Sumi: Auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems said it has completed the acquisition of Bombardier's electrical wiring interconnection systems (EWIS) business in Huehuetoca, Mexico.

M&M: Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra said it has advanced the annual maintenance plant shutdown of its automotive division to this month in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the country. The maintenance of four working days was originally scheduled for June 2021, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals: The company reported a 85 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 29 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 198 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said.

JSW Energy: The company said its arm JSW Renew Energy has signed a power purchase agreement for supply of 540 MW from a total blended wind capacity of 810 MW, which was bagged through a competitive bidding process.

ICICI Bank: The RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore on ICICI Bank for "contravention of certain directions issued by the RBI contained in Master Circular on 'Prudential Norms for Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio by Banks' dated July 1, 2015", the central bank said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto has posted a 35% fall in April sales at nearly 1.35 lakh vehicles. The two-wheeler manufacturer issued a statement on Monday saying its overall sales in the segment stood at 1,34,471 units.