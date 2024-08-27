4,800% returns! This multibagger SME player turned Rs 1.2 lakh into Rs 59 lakh in a year

Shares of Bondada Engineering have not just delivered jaw dropping multibagger returns to the investors, but the SME company is commanding a total market capitalisation much higher than some of the top rated smallcap counters like Aarti Drugs, Rolex Rings, Fino Payments Bank and more.



Bondada Engineering was listed on August 30, 2023, when the company raised a total of Rs 42.72 crore via its primary stake sale by selling its shares for Rs 75 apiece. Each lot of the SME issue, listed on BSE only, cost Rs 1.2 lakh to the investors, consisting of 1,600 equity shares.



Interestingly, the stock has zoomed more than 4,800 per cent times from its IPO price. The stock has turned each lot of Rs 1.2 lakh into Rs 58.95 lakh each. The stock has soared about 2,400 per cent from its listing price, while it has gained nearly 800 per cent in the year 2024 so far.



Shares of Bondada Engineering Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent to Rs 3,684.45 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization slightly shy of Rs 8,000 crore mark. The stock had settled at Rs 3,509 on Monday, rising another 5 per cent for the day.



In its latest update, Bondada Engineering said that it has has received a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 575.74 crore from Lumina Clean Energy, Purelight Energy, and VVKR Photovoltaics Energy, the special purpose vehicles formed by Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries.



The order has been awarded to design, survey, supply, installation, testing, commissioning of grid connected distributed Solar Power Plants for solarization of selected Agri feeders at Substation (SS) level in MSEDCL jurisdiction, its associated 11 kV line to connect the plant with concerned SS and remote monitoring system(RMS) of solar power plants, said the company.



Incorporated in 2012, Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.