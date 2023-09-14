AA Plus Tradelink shares hit upper circuit; SME company bags Rs 51 crore order

Shares of AA Plus Tradelink hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent during the early trading session on Thursday after the company announced to bag a major order from CNX Corporation and possibilities of more orders in the future. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Wednesday.



The company has bagged and export order worth Rs 51 crore which includes a variety of 'A' grade fresh product of Green Broccoli, Organic Red Cabbage, Indian Organic Black Soya Bean, Green Natural Fresh Celery, SugarCane and Organic Husked Coconut from CNX Corporation, it said in the exchange filing.



AA Plus Tradelink has also entered a substantial business agreement with the commodity trading firm CNX Corporation, which has expressed its intent to forward export orders worth Rs 170 crore to the company, the exchange filing said. The profit-sharing arrangement of 50-50 ensures that both parties' benefit from this partnership, it added.



Shares of AA Plus Tradelink surged 5 per cent, locked in its buyer's circuit for the day, 11.39, compared to its previous close at Rs 10.85. The stock has gained about 180 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 4.10. The company is a SME player, making it a part for 'M' segment, where trading and clearing & settlement is done on a net basis.



Incorporated in 2016, AA Plus Tradelink was listed at SME platform of BSE in July 2021. The Mumbai-based company is engaged in the trading of products made of iron & steel, aluminium, graphite, and other alloy products





Disclaimer: Under no circumstances should any person at this platform make trading decisions based solely on the information discussed herein. You should consult a qualified broker or other financial advisor prior to making any actual investment or trading decisions. All information is for educational and informational use only. Business Today does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same.

