scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Aavas Financiers shares plunge 6% as MD Sushil Agarwal trims stake

Feedback

Aavas Financiers shares plunge 6% as MD Sushil Agarwal trims stake

Aavas Financiers: As per the latest shareholding pattern, Agarwal held 12,26,986 shares in Aavas Financiers as on March 31 against 26,31,438 shares as on December 31.

Aavas Financiers may report a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 123.10 crore for the March quarter compared, a domestic brokerage said. Aavas Financiers may report a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 123.10 crore for the March quarter compared, a domestic brokerage said.

Shares of Aavas Financiers fell over 6 per cent in Friday's trade as the latest shareholding pattern suggests founder, managing director and CEO Sushil Agarwal cut his stake in the NBFC to 1.55 per cent in the March quarter from 3.3 per cent in the December quarter.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Agarwal held 12,26,986 shares in Aavas Financiers as on March 31 against 26,31,438 shares as on December 31.

Following the data, shares of Aavas Financiers declined 6.3 per cent to hit a low of Rs 1,563 on BSE. Against a two week average of 4,667 shares, a total of 25,000 shares changed hands on BSE so far.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Aavas Financiers to report a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 123.10 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 115.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 23 per cent YoY to Rs 222.70 crore from Rs 180.40 crore YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) is seen at 8.2 per cent, down 7 basis points YoY.

'Aavas may reported 8 per cent QoQ AUM growth in 4QFY23, translating to 24 per cent YoY growth (23 per cent YoY in 3QFY23). NIM will likely expand 10 bps QoQ due to sharp (50 bps) hike in lending rates in 3QFY23," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

"We expect cost-to-average AUM to remain high at 3.9 per cent (3.5-3.9 per cent in last four quarters) due to higher investments in infrastructure/IT. We model credit cost of 7 bps on the back of strong collections," it said.

Also read: Goldman Sachs says Paytm Q4 margin print may lift Street confidence, sees stock doubling in bull case scenario

Also read: ITC vs HUL: Which stock can deliver better returns in the long term?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 21, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
AAVAS Financiers Ltd