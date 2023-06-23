Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Green and other Adani stocks fall up to 9%; here's why

Adani Group stocks were under severe selling pressure and tumbled up to 9 per cent during the early trading session on Friday amid the report of regulatory scrutiny in the United States (US). All the 10 listed counters of Gautam Adani led conglomerate opened with big cuts on the last trading session of the week.



According to a report of Bloomberg, US authorities have been looking into representations that Adani Group made to American investors following Hindenburg Research's scathing report. The US-based short seller had accused the Adani group of financial irregularities, accounting frauds and manipulation of stock prices by using off-shore companies.



The Bloomberg report, citing a source familiar to the matter, said that the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, has sent inquiries in recent months to institutional investors with large holdings in the Indian conglomerate.



Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, topped among ther losers as it plunged more than 9 per cent to Rs 2171.85, compared to its previous close at Rs 2395.90 on Thursday. The total market cap of the company slipped below Rs 2.50 lakh crore mark.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone cracked as much as 6 per cent to Rs 702.85 levels, commanding a total market capitalization of little more than Rs 1.50 lakh crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 745.50 in the previous trading session.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel One said,"Stocks in the Adani group fell sharply today amid reports of regulatory scrutiny in the United States. Following a rapid rebound post the Hindenburg Saga, the whole Adani pack saw investors lighten their positions, as well as profit booking too was witnessed in the stocks. Investors are advised to trade cautiously due to possibility of enhanced volatility in the near future."



Adani Power also dropped over 6 per cent to Rs 246.25 as its market capitalization slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore market, while Adani Transmission dropped more than 9 per cent to Rs 738.20. Adani Total Gas shed over 4 per cent, while Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar dropped 3 per cent each.



Among other Adani group companies, which were acquired in the recent past, Ambuja Cements declined 4 per cent, while ACC and New Delhi Television (NDTV) were down 3 per cent each.



The requests for information were focused on what Adani Group told those investors, a person told Bloomberg, who asked not to be identified because the probe was not public. The US market watchdog Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also has a similar probe underway, two other people told Bloomberg, according to the report.

