Adani Enterprises Q4 results highlights: Profit plunges 39%; dividend announced; record date, management commentary & more

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 449 crore compared with Rs 735 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. In a filing to BSE, the Adani group firm said its total income for the quarter grew 1 per cent to Rs 29,630 crore from Rs 29,311 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ebitda for the quarter fell 8 per cent to Rs 3,646 crore from Rs 3,974 crore. Ebitda in the year-ago quarter included cumulative Ebitda of Rs. 1,038 crore for 3 HAM Projects in road business, Adani Enterprises noted. ANIL Ecosystem Ebitda rose 6.2 times to Rs. 641 crore while Airports Ebitda was up 130 per cent at Rs. 662 crore, the Adani group flagship said.

Adani Enterprises, dividend, record date

Adani Enterprises said its board has recommended dividend of Rs 1.30 per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM.

The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 30th June, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.

Adani Enterprises Q4 business highlights

Adani Enterprises said ANIL Solar Manufacturing division has successfully commissioned India’s first large-sized monocrystalline ingot and wafer unit of 2 GW capacity. Adani’s copper unit under Kutch Copper Ltd commissioned the 500 KTPA greenfield copper refinery project, Adani Airports inaugurated Phase I of Integrated terminal 3 of Lucknow Airport

Besides, AdaniConneX’s orderbook increased to 210 MW from 112 MW earlier.

Adani Enterprises: Management commentary

Group Chairman Gautam Adani said Adani Enterprises has validated its position not only as the premier business incubator in India and also as a global leader in infrastructure development.

"AEL’s resilient growth model of incubation confirms the operational and organizational excellence. This is supported by high ratings and fully funded growth. Our commitment to excellence in project management and operations continues to set global benchmarks, ensuring sustainable long-term value creation for our stakeholders. We remain dedicated to corporate governance, meticulous compliance, robust performance and effective capital flow management," he said.

Adani Enterprises stock movement

The Adani Enterprises stock fell into the negative terrain in the fag-end trading. It eventually settled at Rs 3,037.15, down 0.56 per cent. The stock hit a high of Rs 3,119.55 earlier today.