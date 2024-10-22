Adani Green Energy Q2 earnings: Net profit rises 39%, revenue at Rs 2,308 crore

Adani Green Energy Q2 earnings: Adani Green Energy Limited on Tuesday reported a 39% rise in consolidated net profit for the September 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 515 crore in Q2 of this fiscal against Rs 371 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations in Q2 climbed 16.33% to Rs 2,308 crore against Rs 1984 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. However, earnings per share in Q2 fell to Rs 1.56 against Rs 2.17 in the September 2023 quarter.

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock ended 1.54% lower at Rs 1684.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 2.66 lakh crore.