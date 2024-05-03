scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Green Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 39%, revenue at Rs 2,806 crore

Feedback

Adani Green Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 39%, revenue at Rs 2,806 crore

Adani Green Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit slipped to Rs 310 crore in the last quarter against Rs 507 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Green Energy’s revenue fell 6% to Rs 2,806 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 2,977 crore in Q4FY23. Adani Green Energy’s revenue fell 6% to Rs 2,806 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 2,977 crore in Q4FY23.

Adani Green Energy reported a 39% fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit slipped to Rs 310 crore in the last quarter against Rs 507 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Adani Green Energy’s revenue fell 6% to Rs 2,806 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 2,977 crore in Q4FY23.

Related Articles

Earnings per share of the Adani Group firm slipped to Rs 0.76 in Q4 against Rs 3.02 in Q4 of FY23.

Stock of Adani Green Energy ended 0.61% higher at Rs 1798.15 on BSE. Market cap of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 2.84 lakh crore. Total 1.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.21 crore on BSE.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations rose 21.38% to Rs 10,460 crore in FY24 against Rs 8617 crore in FY23. 

Net profit rose 29.5% to Rs 1260 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 973 crore in FY23. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 03, 2024, 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement