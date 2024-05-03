Adani Green Energy Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 39%, revenue at Rs 2,806 crore

Adani Green Energy reported a 39% fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit slipped to Rs 310 crore in the last quarter against Rs 507 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Adani Green Energy’s revenue fell 6% to Rs 2,806 crore in Q4FY24 as against Rs 2,977 crore in Q4FY23.

Earnings per share of the Adani Group firm slipped to Rs 0.76 in Q4 against Rs 3.02 in Q4 of FY23.

Stock of Adani Green Energy ended 0.61% higher at Rs 1798.15 on BSE. Market cap of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 2.84 lakh crore. Total 1.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.21 crore on BSE.

On an annual basis, revenue from operations rose 21.38% to Rs 10,460 crore in FY24 against Rs 8617 crore in FY23.

Net profit rose 29.5% to Rs 1260 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 973 crore in FY23.