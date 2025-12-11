NPS gets makeover: Gold, silver ETFs, AIFs, new bonds added to investment menu

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has just rolled out some exciting updates to the National Pension System (NPS), opening up new investment opportunities to help grow your retirement savings smarter and stronger. For the first time ever, NPS funds can now invest in gold and silver ETFs, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), municipal bonds, government debt ETFs, and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These changes apply to everyone—from government employees to retail investors and high-net-worth folks—offering more ways to diversify while carefully managing risk.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pension funds are required to allocate most of their capital to safer, regulated instruments such as government securities, corporate bonds and equities. Under the revised framework, they can park as much as 65% of their corpus in government bonds, which remain the lowest-risk option. Another 45% can be deployed in corporate debt and related fixed-income products—including infrastructure bonds and bank deposits—provided they meet specified credit-rating norms.

Stock-market exposure has been restricted to a ceiling of 25%. Within this limit, funds may participate in IPOs, FPOs, OFS offerings or invest through index-based equity products. Up to 10% of the portfolio may be put into money-market instruments, while investments in categories like REITs, InvITs and Alternative Investment Funds are capped at 5%.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver ETFs

Gold and silver ETFs, which are simply exchange-traded funds made up of precious metals, are now officially part of the NPS investment mix. For those in the non-government sector, these ETFs are bundled together with REITs and equity-based AIFs under an “equity” category, with a combined limit of 5%. Government sector plans play it more cautiously, restricting gold and silver ETFs to just 1% each of the total fund. This means your portfolio can enjoy some safety and growth potential from metals, but isn’t overly exposed. Plus, pension funds can charge a management fee on these holdings, helping keep everything running smoothly.

Alternative Investment Funds

AIFs are funds that invest in unique or specialized assets. Under the new rules, only Category I and II AIFs with a sizeable minimum corpus of Rs 100 crore make the cut. To keep things balanced, pension funds can’t pour more than 10% of any AIF’s total capital into these funds. Non-government schemes group debt-oriented AIFs with infrastructure debt and certain bonds, limiting the combined exposure to 5%. Similarly, equity-based AIFs share a 5% cap with gold, silver, and REITs. This setup allows investors to tap into expert-managed strategies without taking on excessive risk.

Advertisement

REITs and InvITs

Investing in real estate through REITs and InvITs is also part of the new playbook. Government schemes require these trusts to have top AAA ratings, while non-government plans accept slightly lower AA ratings. Still, exposure to these assets is limited to 3% of total fund assets, keeping real estate a small but meaningful part of the portfolio.

Bonds and Government Debt ETFs

Municipal bonds, known for funding local projects like roads and water supply, are now eligible investments—but only highly rated ones to avoid risk. Government debt ETFs give funds easy access to bonds from key public sector entities, offering liquidity and a reliable income stream. Limits of 5% ensure these investments supplement rather than overshadow traditional government securities.

Additional Tier I Bonds

The PFRDA also allows investments in riskier Basel III AT1 bonds, mainly issued by banks and financial institutions. To protect investors, strict limits keep these exposures in check—no more than 5% of the fund, and no single issuer can dominate the portfolio. This cautious approach balances the potential returns with safety.

To give fund managers more wiggle room, the overall asset allocation ceiling has been raised from 140% to 150%. But with this added flexibility comes an emphasis on careful decision-making—no cutting corners, no blind trust in credit ratings. In short, these changes reflect a thoughtful evolution of the NPS, offering investors more options while ensuring their retirement savings remain on a steady, well-managed growth path.