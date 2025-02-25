Adani Green Energy shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy are in news today after the Adani Group firm's subsidiary commissioned a 67 MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat. This has raised Adani Green Energy’s total renewable capacity to 11,983.1 MW. Operations began on February 25, 2025.

In the previous session, Adani Green Energy stock closed 1.60% lower at Rs 835.60 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.32 lakh crore. Total 1.74 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.48 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 56% in a year and lost 20.60% in three months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 818.50 on November 24, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group’s stock is oversold on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 26.7. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Adani Green Energy Twenty Six B Limited, Wholly owned stepdown subsidiary of the company has operationalized an incremental 67 MW of solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. With commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,983.1 MW," said Adani Green.