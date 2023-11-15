scorecardresearch
Business Today
Adani group shares: What MSCI says amid uncertainty over free float

Global index aggregator MSCI said it would not implement any changes in the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) or Number of Shares (NOS) in light of continued uncertainty with the free float of Adani Group and associated securities within the MSCI ACWI IMI indices as part of the November 2023 Index Review and "until otherwise announced."

In an announcement, as a part of MSCI Global Standard Indices, MSCI said, until otherwise announced, "MSCI will review the treatment of non-neutral corporate events for the affected securities on a case-by-case basis and potentially defer their implementation. The treatment of any such non-neutral corporate event would be announced to all clients with advance notice through regular Index announcements."

MSCI said for the avoidance of doubt, it would continue implementing any neutral corporate events including ones requiring application of a Price Adjustment Factor (PAF).

In its November review, MSCI, meanwhile, added a handful stocks to Standard index including Macrotech Developers, Polycab India, Persistent Systems, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Motors 'A', Tata Communications, Suzlon Energy Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm).

"MSCI welcomes feedback from all market participants and investors on these issues and will communicate further as necessary or appropriate," MSCI said on Adani group’s free float.

To recall, MSCI issued a similar announcement on Adani group shares in August this year. It had tweaked weightages of two dozen stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services. Adani Total Gas Ltd nor Adani Transmission Ltd were among two Adani stocks that were earlier excluded from MSCI Global Investable Market Indices. In a May statement, MSCI said: "On May 31, 2023, neither Adani Total Gas nor Adani Transmission traded at their respective lower price limits for more than 5 minutes cumulatively. Therefore, in accordance with the announcement sent on May 11, 2023, MSCI confirms that the two securities will be deleted using the official closing price as of the close of May 31, 2023 (effective June 01, 2023)."

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 15 2023: Tata Power, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, Union Bank and Oil India

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
