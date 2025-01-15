Adani Ports shares down 25% in six months, can they recover?

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd are down 25% in six months. The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 2.1. The stock looks weak in technical terms as it is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 38.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Adani Ports stock has lost 7.62% in 2025 and fallen 6.39% in a year. In three years, the Adani Group stock climbed 44.53%. The Adani Group stock has turned negative in the short term.

In the current session, Adani Ports stock was trading 0.85% higher at Rs 1127.10 against the previous close of Rs 1117.60 on BSE. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1607.95 on June 3, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 993.85 on November 21, 2024.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.43 lakh crore on BSE today. Total 0.91 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.26 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has buy rating with a price target of Rs 1,530 per share. APSEZ is well-positioned to surpass industry growth and expand its market share. The seamless integration of its logistics and port operations is enhancing service capabilities and transforming the company into a comprehensive transport utility.

Ventura Securities has a price target of Rs 1,674, amounting to almost 50% upside to the previous close.

"APSEZ is poised to surpass India's maritime growth, leveraging its strategically balanced port network across the western & eastern coasts, complemented by its comprehensive end-to-end logistics. We recommend BUY with a DCF based price target of Rs 1,674 (15.2X FY27 EV/EBITDA), representing an upside of 50.3%," said Ventura Securities.