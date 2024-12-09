scorecardresearch
Adani Ports shares rise on govt nod for petroleum imports  

Adani Ports shares rise on govt nod for petroleum imports  

Adani Ports shares have gained 21 per cent in one year and risen 24 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports shares have gained 21 per cent in one year and risen 24 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained over 1% on Monday after the Adani Group firm receieved the extension of notification for M/s Adani Krishnapatnam Port Ltd for importing petroleum into India by sea in public interest. The ports, shipping and waterways ministry in a notification granted approval for the extension.  

Adani Ports stock climbed 1.22% to Rs 1275.75  in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1260.25 on BSE. Adani Ports market cap climbed to Rs 2.74 lakh crore. Total 1.21 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.29  crore on BSE. Adani Ports shares have gained 21 per cent in one year and risen 24 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Adani Ports stock has a one-year beta of 2.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. Adani Ports shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
