scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total, Adani Wilmar & Adani Transmission: 5 Adani stocks where MF upped stakes in Nov

Feedback

Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total, Adani Wilmar & Adani Transmission: 5 Adani stocks where MF upped stakes in Nov

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ -- mutual funds' two biggest Adani group holdings, saw trimming of stakes by domestic fund managers in the month gone by, data showed

Overall, mutual funds held Rs 16,921.66 crore worth stakes in seven of these largecap Adani group stocks as of November-end, data compiled from PRIME Database suggests Overall, mutual funds held Rs 16,921.66 crore worth stakes in seven of these largecap Adani group stocks as of November-end, data compiled from PRIME Database suggests

Mutual fund managers were seen increasing stakes, though negligibly, in five of Adani group stocks namely Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar & Adani Transmission in November, monthly data available with PRIME Database suggests. 

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ -- mutual funds' two biggest Adani group holdings, saw trimming of stakes by domestic fund managers in the month gone by, data showed
Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ -- mutual funds' two biggest Adani group holdings, saw trimming of stakes by domestic fund managers in the month gone by, data showed

Data showed MF holdings in Adani Total Gas increased by 8,662 shares, Adani Green by 4,557 shares, Adani Transmission by 4,380, Adani Wilmar by 2,039 shares and Adani Power by 492 shares. Among the five stocks, MF stake in Adani Total Gas was valued at Rs 498.38 crore, Adani Transmission at Rs 402.93 crore, Adani Green Energy at Rs 386.67 crore, Adani Wilmar at 16.34 crore and Adani Power at mere Rs 1.15 crore, as per PRIME Database.

Also Read: The Adani Group now holds 37.5 per cent in NDTV, but the ownership story is not over yet

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 11:07 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS